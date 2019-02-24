Nokia's MWC 2019 launch event is scheduled to begin at 4pm CET (8.30pm IST) on Sunday, February 24. HMD Global is expected to launch a slew of smartphones at the event, if leaks are to be believed. The Nokia 9 “PureView” is anticipated to be the star of the show thanks to its flagship specs and five rear cameras that multiple leaks have hinted at. Other leaks have also suggested that the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and the Nokia 1 Plus will be launched at this event. Here's how to watch the Nokia 9 PureView launch live stream.

Nokia 9 specifications

According to leaks, the Nokia 9 PureView will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Nokia 9 is expected to feature a 6-inch display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 9 might feature 18W fast charging support too, and like all recent Nokia smartphones it's expected to be a part of the Android One program. The Nokia 9 is expected to have five rear cameras, with a 22-megapixel primary sensor. It's anticipated to feature two front cameras as well.

Nokia 9 price

Nokia 9 PureView's price is not known at the moment, but HMD Global is expected to announce it at the launch event at MWC 2019.

Nokia 4.2 price, specifications

Nokia 4.2 price and specifications are expected to be announced during the company's MWC 2019 event.

Nokia 3.2 price, specifications

Nokia 3.2 price and specifications are anticipated to be announced during the company's MWC 2019 event.

Nokia 1 Plus price specifications

The Nokia 1 Plus is expected to be a budget smartphone with the MediaTek MT6739WW SoC, 1GB of RAM, and Android 9 Pie (Go edition). More details including Nokia 1 Plus price are expected to be announced at Nokia's MWC 2019 event.

