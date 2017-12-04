Nokia 9 to Launch on January 19 Alongside the Nokia 8 (2018): Report

Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

04 December 2017
Photo Credit: Amazon UK

Highlights

  • HMD Global is rumoured to be hosting an event in China on January 19
  • Nokia 9 to said to be the showstopper at the China event
  • Price details of the next Nokia flagship also surfaced online

After some leaks and rumours, it is now reported that HMD Global is hosting an event in China on January 19 to formally unveil the Nokia 9. The Finnish company is said to showcase the Nokia 8 (2018) in addition to its next flagship model at the Chinese event. Last month, we saw a protective case of the Nokia 9 listed online that revealed its entire build.

Chinese site MyDrivers reported that the Nokia 9 and the next-generation Nokia 8 both will have customised experience for the Chinese market. This suggests that the handsets may not have Google services and will instead come with some local counterparts. Also, HMD is likely to offer a custom ROM on both the smartphones to match the preferences of Chinese customers.

In addition to unearthing the announcement schedule, MyDrivers has leaked a screenshot that appears to detail the prices of the Nokia 9. The leaked screenshot shows that the Nokia 9 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will go on sale in China for CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 36,000), whereas its other version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 40,900).

If we believe some ongoing rumours, the Nokia 9 will feature a 5.5-inch QHD display and would have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The protective case of the smartphone that was spotted on Amazon UK pointed at a curved-glass display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The case also suggested that handset would have a back-facing fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup. Further, the smartphone is expected to have USB Type-C port and is likely to run Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Similar to the Nokia 9, the Nokia 8 (2018) is likely to come with a Snapdragon 835 SoC and the latest Android Oreo experience. HMD Global started rolling out an Oreo update for its 2017 Nokia 8 last month. That new version upgraded the smartphone with a list of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, notification dots, and an enhanced Settings menu. It also included the November security patch.

