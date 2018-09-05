NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 Image Leak Tips a Crazy Camera Setup at the Back

05 September 2018
Nokia 9 Image Leak Tips a Crazy Camera Setup at the Back

The Nokia 9 flagship was expected to launch at IFA 2018

  • Nokia 9 new leak shows the device from the back
  • The image shows as many as six cutouts at the back
  • Three holes are expected to be for Zeiss-branded sensors

The Nokia 9 is HMD Global's long-anticipated flagship expected to release sometime this year. The smartphone has been leaked on various occasions, and a fresh image suggests a crazy never-before-seen camera setup at the back of the Nokia 9. According to the image leak, the Nokia 9 may sport as many as six cutouts at the back, with three for Zeiss-branded sensors, one for flash, and the two other cutouts still remain a mystery. These cutouts are placed at the back in a rather odd manner, making us question its legitimacy.

In any case, the image of what is tipped to be the back of the Nokia 9 was first leaked on Baidu, but has since been deleted. The image is now uploaded on SlashLeaks, and it clearly shows the hexagon-shaped cutouts spread across the centre of the rear panel. The left and right sensors at the bottom and the one in the centre are touted to be Zeiss-branded optics, and the one at the extreme right on top is expected to be the flash. The top and bottom holes have mysterious looking sensors, and we cannot speculate as to what they are. The back seems to be made of glass, hinting at wireless charging capabilities, and the Android One branding suggests that the Nokia 9 may launch with Android Pie when it arrives.

HMD Global had reportedly cancelled mid-2018 launch plans of the Nokia 9 because of some major issue regarding the camera setup of the smartphone. Now, if this image is true, we can gather some insight on why HMD Global is having so much trouble.

In any case, the Nokia 9 is expected to sport 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, 3,900mAh battery, 6.01-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an in-glass fingerprint reader, an 18-karat gold finish on the back panel, and an IP68 rating. The crazy camera setup will reportedly pack 41-megapixel, 20-megapixel, and 9.7-megapixel sensors on the back with Carl Zeiss optics in a triple camera setup that's complete with 4x optical zoom, alongside both Xenon and LED flash modules. This new leak does not corroborate with any of the image leaks of the Nokia 9 in the past.

The Nokia 9 may be called Nokia A1 Plus but there's no official word on the matter. It was also reported to launch at IFA 2018, but that didn't come to pass.

