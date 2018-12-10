NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 Delayed Till Early 2019 Citing Camera Production Issues: Report

, 10 December 2018
Nokia 9 Delayed Till Early 2019 Citing Camera Production Issues: Report

Photo Credit: LoveNokia

HMD Global, Foxconn said to face issues with the penta-lens camera setup

Highlights

  • Nokia 9 will be the company’s flagship smartphone
  • It is expected to sport a penta-lens camera setup on the back
  • The phone might see an unveiling in early 2019

Nokia 9 is expected to be what HMD Global's much-awaited flagship smartphone will be called, if and when it is launched. While the company has launched several mid-range and premium smartphones since its comeback a couple of years back, a truly premium flagship is missing from HMD's Nokia smartphone lineup. The Nokia 9 is expected to fill that void, but it seems the smartphone has been delayed due to issues in the production line. A report claims that HMD Global has confirmed that there will be no Nokia 9 flagship in 2018. Additionally, the phone is expected in early 2019 citing issues with the camera setup.

To recall, the Nokia 9 is widely rumoured to sport a unique penta-lens setup at the rear, with the yesteryear PureView branding. A report by German blog WinFuture, citing their interview with HMD Germany marketing head Britta Gerbracht, claims that the production of the Nokia 9 has been delayed as both the manufacturer as well as partner Foxconn are facing issues with the complex penta-lens camera setup.

This is why Nokia 9 will not launch in 2018, whatever little is left of it. 2019 is when HMD Global might finally release its much-awaited flagship model. The interview with Gerbacht also details HMD Global's plans to come up with new innovations next year. The report states that the company will look to introduce not only the newest features, but also offer current technologies at the lowest price.

Specifically, the main focus of the brand in the coming year will reportedly be on strengthening its position in the EUR 300-400 (roughly Rs. 24,400-Rs. 32,600) "upper middle class" price segment in Europe. However, new “top smartphones” are also expected by the brand in 2020 and 2021. Lastly, on the company's unique naming scheme, Gerbracht said that the current standard will continue. For instance, the Nokia 6 smartphone series will be updated with Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.3, and so on.

Comments

Nokia 9 Delayed Till Early 2019 Citing Camera Production Issues: Report
Comment
 
 

10.or G
