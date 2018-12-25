Nokia 9 Concept Image Shows Penta-Lens Setup, Glass Back Panel

HMD Global's flagship device Nokia 9 was largely anticipated to launch before the end of this year, but recent reports refuted that claim stating that the launch has been delayed due to camera production issues. The camera on the Nokia 9 is said to be its biggest highlight, with as many as five camera sensors at the back. The smartphone has been leaked in many photos, and the latest one brings the best look of the smartphone and its camera setup at the back, so far.

The image has been leaked by an Instagram account, and it shows the back of the device from the left side. While the phone seems to be snapped in the wild, the report states that it is in fact created by a third party source based on various leaks so far. The image shows the Nokia 9 being held in the hand, and at the rear, the penta-lens setup is clearly visible.

The Zeiss branded five sensors can be distinguished and the LED flash can be seen sitting on the top left edge. There's also another sensor on the top right edge, and it is some sort of a dual sensor whose purpose is still unclear. The image also shows that the Nokia 9 will sport a glass back.

While this concept photo gives us a fair idea of what the Nokia 9 may look like, we still have to wait a bit for official details to be out. HMD Global is reportedly having camera production issues, and is looking to finally bring a flagship device in 2019. Previous reports claim that the front of the Nokia 9 will see thin bezels on the top and bottom edges of the display, instead of the notch or the new display hole for selfie camera design.

As for specifications, it was previously reported that the Nokia 9 will run on Android Pie, sport a 6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and pack a 4,150mAh battery. While reports claim that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, HMD Global will now have to re-look its strategy and bring in the new Snapdragon 855 SoC on board.