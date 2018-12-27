NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 Case Renders Leak Tips Penta-Lens Setup, More Design Details

, 27 December 2018
Photo Credit: AndroidPure

Nokia 9 is expected to sport five rear cameras at the back

Just a day after the Nokia 9 display panels leak, the back of the smartphone has once again surfaced online, in the form of case renders. These case renders reiterate the penta-lens camera setup complete with five sensors, one flash, and one optic sensor as well. There's one smaller hole on top of the camera setup, expected to be for the microphone. The Nokia 9 smartphone, touted to be the first true flagship from HMD Global, is expected to launch in early 2019.

These new case renders have been leaked by Android Pure, sharing photos of the Nokia 9 leather case. The case has seven holes for the rear cameras with a circular ring for added protection. There's a small hole on the top edge of this ring, expected to be for the microphone. At the bottom edge, we can see holes for the speaker grille, the USB Type-C port, and the 3.5mm audio jack.

Apart from this, the renders reveal little else about the phone. The Nokia 9 is expected to sport a notch-less display with bezels on the top and bottom edge to house sensors and the Nokia branding. The display panels leaked yesterday give a fair idea of what the Nokia 9 front portion will look like.

HMD Global has reportedly been facing camera production issues with the Nokia 9, said to be the main reason for the delayed launch. As for specifications, it was previously reported that the Nokia 9 will run on Android Pie, sport a 6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and pack a 4,150mAh battery. While reports claim that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, HMD Global will now have to revisit its strategy and bring in the new Snapdragon 855 SoC on board.

