While HMD Global is preparing new Android updates for its existing smartphone portfolio, the rumoured Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 9 smartphones have reportedly reached China's 3C (China Compulsory Certification). A couple of new Nokia smartphones with model number TA-1062 and TA-1077 have also surfaced on a Chinese certification site. The ongoing developments suggest that the Finnish company would soon expand its lineup with the fresh models to bolster the comeback of Nokia in the smartphone market.

The 3C certification of the Nokia 9 and Nokia 6 (2018) doesn't reveal any details on the part of its specifications. However, it confirms that the handsets will soon be exported from China. As reported by DealnTech, the Nokia 9 is listed on the 3C site with a model number TA-1042, whereas the Nokia 6 (2018) has been spotted as TA-1054. There is also a speculation that the Nokia 9 will come in two other variants with model number TA-1005 and TA-1009.

Earlier this month, the Nokia 6 (2018) received TENAA certification in China - with a matching model number of TA-1054. Some early rumours claimed that the smartphone will have a similar design language as the Nokia 7 and will come with an 18:9 display. Also, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, and a dual camera setup on the back with the company's iconic Bothie feature.

The Nokia 6 (2018) would join the launch of the Nokia 9 that is reportedly set for January 19. This is the same date on which the Nokia 6 was unveiled this year. Further, HMD is rumoured to bring an upgraded version of the Nokia 8 alongside the Nokia 9 and the Nokia 6 (2018). The new Nokia 8 would be among the mysterious models that has been spotted in a Chinese certification, which has been spotted by NokiaMob.net. The certification, however, doesn't reveal any details apart from the presence of TDD-LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth on the unannounced Nokia smartphones.

Among the three smartphones that are expected to be unveiled in China next month, the Nokia 9 is highly expected to be the most superior offering by HMD. Some recent reports suggested that the Nokia 9 would carry a 5.5-inch QHD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. A protective case that was spotted on Amazon's UK site last month points to a curved-glass display on the new Nokia smartphone, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and BlackBerry Priv.

The Nokia 9 is claimed to go on sale in China in three variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 36,000), while the other one with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage for CNY 4,199 (approximately Rs. 40,900). Furthermore, all the new Nokia smartphones are expected to run Android Oreo out of the box with Project Treble support.