Nokia 9.3 PureView Tipped to Sport 120Hz Display, 108-Megapixel Main Camera

HMD Global was expected to launch the next flagship at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona but the launch has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 April 2020 13:00 IST
Nokia 9 PureView successor is alleged to be called the Nokia 9.3 Pureview

Highlights
  • HMD Global is said to be indecisive over 108-megapixel sensor
  • Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • One of the cameras on the phone is expected to support OIS

Nokia 9.3 PureView is rumoured to be the successor of the Nokia 9 PureView. Now, according to fresh leaks, HMD Global's next flagship is said to feature 120Hz display and may offer a 108-megapixel main camera. The flagship will feature an array of rear sensors – just like the Nokia 9 PureView – and one of these sensors will offer optical image stabilisation (OIS) support as well. The phone is expected to launch in the second half of 2020. HMD Global was expected to launch the device at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, but the trade fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tipster Nokia anew has shared host of information about HMD Global's upcoming flagship. Alleged to be called the Nokia 9.3 PureView, the phone is expected to come with either a 108-megapixel sensor from Samsung or a 64-megapixel sensor from Sony. One of these sensors may be integrated into the flagship and will be used for video shooting. The tipster claims that HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas wanted to ‘leave only the 108-megapixel sensor and abandon the system of simultaneous operation of several sensors.'

Nokia anew also suggests that the Nokia flagship will offer OIS, but only one camera will support it. Furthermore, the tipster notes that the rumoured Nokia 9.3 PureView will come with 120Hz display refresh rate – a feature that is now being seen in several smartphones. It is tipped that HMD Global has made over ten prototypes of the Nokia 9.3 PureView, and that the company is also testing 20-megapixel, 24-megapixel, and 48-megapixel sensors.

Because of the disruption in the supply chain, the Nokia 9.3 PureView could launch either in the middle of 2020 or towards the end of the year. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Further reading: Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 9.3 PureView Leak, Nokia 9.3 PureView Specifications, Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch, Nokia, HMD Global
