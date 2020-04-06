Technology News
Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch Reportedly Postponed to Second Half of 2020

Nokia 9.3 PureView may come with Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is going to be the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 April 2020 15:43 IST
Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch Reportedly Postponed to Second Half of 2020

Nokia 9 PureView has five cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Nokia 9.3 PureView reportedly pushed to second half of 2020
  • Report suggests this was because of supply chain issues
  • Nokia 9.3 PureView may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Nokia 9.3 PureView launch has reportedly been postponed to the second half of this year. The phone was initially planned to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 but was delayed to sometime later in the first half as the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a new report states that the Nokia 9.3 PureView launch will further be delayed due to supply chain issues that have emerged due to the pandemic. There were several speculations regarding the name of the phone as well but, the most recent reports state that it will be called the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

According to the report by Nokiapoweruser, HMD Global still has the Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship in the pipeline but it has been pushed to the second half of 2020. It could be launched either in the middle of the second half of 2020 or towards the end as there is no certainty or confirmation from HMD Global. The reason for this delay, according to the report, is the coronavirus outbreak that has caused disruptions in supply chain for many industries.

HMD Global had reportedly planned for an MWC 2020 launch for the Nokia 9.3 PureView but, since the event was cancelled, the company had to postpone the launch. Now, it has been postponed once again.

Earlier reports have tipped the phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Coming to the name, there have been speculations about whether it will be called the Nokia 9.1 PureView or Nokia 9.2 PureView. But, a report by Phonearena claims that considering the recent changes in the naming convention for Nokia phones like the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 8.3, the upcoming flagship will most likely be called the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

The predecessor of the allegedly named Nokia 9.3 PureView is the Nokia 9 PureView that recently received a price hike due to increased GST in India.

Nokia, Nokia 9.3 PureView, Coronavirus, Covid 19
Vineet Washington
