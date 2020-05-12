Technology News
Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumoured to Offer 8K Video Recording, ‘Exclusive’ Zeiss Camera Effects

Nokia 9.3 PureView is also said to offer “Pro” and “Night” camera modes.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 May 2020 19:09 IST
Nokia 9.3 PureView is believed to be the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView that was launched last year

Nokia 9.3 PureView is one of the anticipated smartphones of 2020. While Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global hasn't yet announced any details about the new model, it has surfaced online — once again — with details such as 8K video recording support. The Nokia 9.3 PureView is already rumoured to come with a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel primary camera. The new Nokia phone was initially expected to debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona in February. However, since the trade show was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the handset didn't get its official announcement.

Citing people familiar with the development, Nokia-focussed blog NokiaPureUser reports that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will be capable of recording 8K videos at a frame rate of 30fps. The new phone is also said to have two camera modes, namely “Pro” and Night.

The Pro mode on the Nokia 9.3 PureView is reported to offer enhanced controls and refined algorithms to improve shots, while the Night mode would uplift shots captured in dark environments. The latter is also likely to take an advantage from the optical image stabilisation (OIS) and large pixel size of the Nokia 9.3. Further, the new Nokia phone is said to have “exclusive” Zeiss effects.

Nokia 9.3 PureView specifications (rumoured)

If we look at the details churned out from the rumour-mill so far, the Nokia 9.3 PureView will have a 120Hz display and come with up to 108-megapixel primary camera. The phone would also include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Some reports in the past have claimed that HMD Global has made over ten prototypes of the Nokia 9.3 PureView to test its performance before making an official announcement. Moreover, the phone would be the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView that was unveiled in February last year.

A report from April suggested that the Nokia 9.3 PureView would debut sometime in the second half of this year. However, HMD Global hasn't provided any concrete details so far.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

