Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 will be launched in Q4 2020 as the development of these phones is nearly done, according to a new report. The report states that Nokia licensee HMD Global has planned a major launch event for Q4 2020 and seeing as how the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 will soon be going into the production stage, they are also expected to be announced at the event. Additionally, the report states that Nokia 8.3 5G may be released this month while the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 may be released next month.

Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to be the next flagship from the brand and has reportedly popped up in several leaks and rumours. The Nokia 7.3 and the Nokia 6.3 were expected to be launched at IFA 2020 in September as the brand's budget friendly offerings. Now, a report by Nokiapoweruser, citing sources, says that the three phones have almost completed the development stage and will be sent to the final testing stage. This suggests that production will start in September or October, which puts them in line for a Q4 2020 launch. The report adds that HMD Global is planning a major Nokia smartphone launch event in Q4 2020.

As for the Nokia 8.3 5G, the report claims it will be launched around of the end of August. The phone was originally announced back in March but faced several delays due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Now, it looks like Nokia is gearing up to release the phone in select markets.

The Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 on the other hand, will most likely be launched in September, according to the report. The Nokia 2.4 was initially expected at IFA 2020 but fate of this event is unclear. However, it seems like the brand is on track to launch the phone along with the Nokia 3.4 in September.

As of now, very little information is known about the upcoming Nokia phones. Older reports about the rumoured Nokia 9.3 PureView mention that the phone will offer a 120Hz display, a 108-megapixel main camera, and 8K video recording. The Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 are said to be powered by Snapdragon 670/675 and Snapdragon 700-series chipsets, respectively. They are said to come with a quad rear camera setup.

