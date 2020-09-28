Technology News
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November

Nokia 9.3 PureView may come with a 120Hz display, a 108-megapixel main camera, and support for 8K video recording.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 September 2020 13:32 IST
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November

Nokia licensee HMD Global is expected to host an event in November

Highlights
  • Nokia 9.3 PureView will be the brand’s flagship offering
  • Nokia 7.3 5G may be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC
  • Nokia 6.3 may be powered by a Snapdragon 670/ 675 SoC

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones are expected to launch in November, a report claims. Nokia licensee HMD Global is reportedly planning a major launch event in November where it is expected to unveil the aforementioned phones. The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to be a flagship offering from the company and has been subject to leaks for quite some time now. The other two phones, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3, have also seen their fair share of leaks.

In its report, NokiaPowerUser cited sources who said that HMD Global is planning to hold a major launch event in November where it may unveil the Nokia 9.3 and the Nokia 7.3 5G. While the sources only mention these two models, the Nokia 6.3 is also expected to be announced at the same event. The report also mentioned that the launch event is still in the planning phase and can be postponed as well if there are any roadblocks. The report further claims that sources in retail also expect Nokia smartphone launches in November or December.

Last month, it was reported that HMD Global is planning on holding a major launch event in Q4 2020 where it will unveil the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3. If the latest report is to be believed, November could officially be the launch month for these phones.

Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3: Specifications (expected)

The Nokia 9.3 is expected to offer a 120Hz display, a 108-megapixel main camera, and 8K video recording. The Nokia 7.3 5G may feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. It may feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone may pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Nokia 6.3 may feature a larger than 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with PureDisplay branding. The smartphone could be offered with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage options. The Nokia 6.3 may pack a quad rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 670/ 675 SoC.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 9 3 PureView, Nokia 9 3 PureView launch, Nokia 7 3 5G, Nokia 7 3 5G lauch, Nokia 6 3, Nokia 6 3 launch HMD Global
