Nokia 9.2 Under Display Camera Solution Tipped to Be Under Development

HMD Global was earlier reported to have delayed the Nokia 9.2 launch to sometime in autumn in the later part of the year, but a recent report suggests a H1 2020 launch.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 16:55 IST
Nokia 9.2 is the alleged successor of the Nokia 9 PureView

Highlights
  • Nokia 9.2 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The tipster reiterates that the phone will launch in autumn
  • The under display camera work is still in early stages

Nokia 9.2 is reported to launch in the first half of 2020, and a fresh leak suggests that the phone may integrate an under-display selfie camera setup. The flagship phone is expected to be the successor of the Nokia 9 PureView, and the under display camera is reported to be in early stages of development. HMD Global was earlier reported to have delayed the Nokia 9.2 launch to sometime in autumn in the later part of the year, but a recent report suggests a H1 2020 launch, though after MWC in February.

Tipster Nokia_anew has tweeted that HMD Global is currently working on developing an under display camera for the Nokia 9.2. He claims that the technology is still in its early stages, and the final prototype is also not ready, “This solution has its drawbacks. The area is visible in the sun and the clarity is not 100 [percent] yet.”

An under display camera is essentially the ability to hide the selfie camera underneath the display, without the need for integrating a cut out. Looking at the smartphone from far, it would seem that the phone doesn't have a selfie camera at all. This solution is a more sophisticated way of integrating the selfie camera, instead of the cutout or the pop-up selfie mechanism. Oppo and Xiaomi are reportedly working on a similar under display technology for its future generation of phones.

The tipster claims that the Nokia 9.2 should see the light of the day in autumn, and not in the first half of 2020 to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and offer a “great camera” experience. It is also reported to have a price tag close to that of the Nokia 8 to attract the masses.

