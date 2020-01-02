Technology News
loading

Nokia 9.2 PureView Rumoured to Launch in Late 2020, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 865 SoC

This could be HMD Global’s new flagship for this year

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 15:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 9.2 PureView Rumoured to Launch in Late 2020, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 865 SoC

This phone will replace the Nokia 9 PureView (pictured above)

Highlights
  • HMD Global’s new flagship phone is rumoured to be the Nokia 9.2 PureView
  • The launch is said to be delayed to late 2020
  • It will most likely have the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem

HMD Global's follow-up to the Nokia 9 PureView from this year might have hit a small snag, according to the latest rumour. The company's new flagship for 2020, reportedly called the Nokia 9.2 PureView is said to have delayed and might only show up much later in the year. One of the main reasons for the delay is said to be that HDM Global plans on using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 855 or 855+ chipset.

This news comes via a Russian Twitter account Nokia Anew (@nokia_anew), which tweeted that the announcement of the Nokia 9.2 is likely delayed to autumn of this year. HMD Global released the Nokia 9 PureView in 2019, but for some reason, went with a flagship SoC from 2018. There were rumours of a Nokia 9.1 PureView with a Snapdragon 855 SoC planned for early 2020, but that didn't work out, according to a report.

The final successor to the Nokia 9 PureView is rumoured to be called the Nokia 9.2 PureView. This phone will most likely have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, which means it will be a 5G smartphone since this SoC is being bundled with the X55 5G modem only. Once again, the focus for this phone will most likely be its cameras. The Nokia 9.2 PureView could pick up from where the Nokia 9 PureView left off, and feature an upgraded penta-camera setup at the back. As for the rest of the specifications or design, it is anybody's guess as nothing of substance has been leaked yet.

Most manufacturers are going to make their big announcements next month, during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It's still early but in all likelihood, HMD Global might have a press event yet again this year but whether it will announce of tease the Nokia 9.2 PureView remains to be seen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 9.2 PureView, Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years
India to Launch GSAT-30 Communication Satellite on January 17

Related Stories

Nokia 9.2 PureView Rumoured to Launch in Late 2020, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 865 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  3. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  4. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  5. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition First Impressions
  6. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India
  7. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  8. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
  9. Oppo F15 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launching on January 16 in India
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Lander Failure
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  2. India to Launch GSAT-30 Communication Satellite on January 17
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure: Expected to launch in 2020 by ISRO
  4. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line
  5. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  6. Nokia 9.2 PureView Rumoured to Launch in Late 2020, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years
  8. CES 2020: LG to Unveil TV That Rolls Down From Ceiling, Report Claims
  9. Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48-Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch
  10. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.