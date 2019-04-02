Nokia 8110 4G, more commonly known as the Banana Phone due to its curved shape and Yellow colour option, has now got WhatsApp support in India, HMD Global has announced. Nokia 8110 4G users in India can now download WhatsApp from the Nokia Store, and use it on the feature phone. The phone runs on KaiOS, just like its competitor Jio Phone 2, and the latter has had WhatsApp support since its launch last year. HMD Global says that Indians will be amongst the first to get WhatsApp on the Nokia 8110 4G.

To recall, the Nokia 8110 4G was launched at MWC last year, and was made available in India in October 2018. The phone runs on KaiOS, and comes with a revamped version of the Snake game preloaded. The phone was to get WhatsApp support through Nokia Store with an update, and its finally arrived, almost a year after its launch.

Earlier, Nokia 8110 4G users could download the app via Jio Store, but now the official Nokia Store has listed the WhatsApp app as well for users in India.

Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global, said in a statement, “We're so happy that our fans in India will get WhatsApp on Nokia 8110 first anywhere in the world. The Nokia 8110 is a phone for ‘the originals' and I hope along with adding to the style quotient, this new addition of WhatsApp to the already existing bouquet of apps on Nokia 8110 will make it the ideal choice for our fans.”

Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone price, specifications

The Nokia 8110 4G price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 and is sold in Banana Yellow and Traditional Black colour options. The phone can be purchased via offline and online Nokia partner retailers, as well as Nokia's own online store.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Nokia 8110 4G is a smart feature phone that runs on KaiOS, and sports a 2.45-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) curved screen display. The handset is powered by a 1.1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 SoC, paired with 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage. There is no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Nokia 8110 4G gets a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while there is none on the front. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE with hotspot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone offers IP52 drip protection. There is a 1,500mAh battery under the hood of the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone, which claims to deliver up to 9.32 hours of talk-time on VoLTE, and 25 days of 4G LTE standby time. Dimensions are 133.45x49.3x14.9mm and its weight is 117 grams.