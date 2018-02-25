Nokia 8110 4G was launched by HMD Global at the Nokia Mobile launch event at MWC 2018. The new feature phone is take on the legendary original with the same name, and retains the iconic curved slider design. It adds 4G VoLTE connectivity, a concession to the modern age, and is meant to serve as a 4G feature phone or a companion phone. The smartphone runs on a ‘Smart Feature OS’, with access to apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, and Google Maps, as a result of HMD Global's partnership with Google. These apps, along with Facebook and Twitter, will be integrated into the smartphone after an upcoming update. It also comes with a revamped Snake game.

Nokia 8110 4G price, availability

The Nokia 8110 4G price has been set at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,300), excluding taxes and subsidies, what HMD Global is calling the global average retail price. The Nokia 8110 4G price in India has not yet been made available. It will be made available in Traditional Black and Banana Yellow from May.

Nokia 8110 4G specifications

The Nokia 8110 4G is a single-SIM offering, and runs on a Smart Feature OS. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 SoC, coupled with 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM. It sports a 2-megapixel rear camera, and there is no front camera onboard.

It comes with 4GB of inbuilt storage, which doesn’t appear to be expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on board the Nokia 8110 4G include 4G VoLTE with hotspot functionality, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 1500mAh battery that’s rated to deliver up to 9.32 hours of talk time on VoLTE, and 25 days of standby time (LTE).

HMD Global at the event also launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1, and Nokia 6 (2018).