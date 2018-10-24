NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications

, 24 October 2018
Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana phone' price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999

Highlights

  • Nokia 8110 4G was launched in India earlier this month
  • The feature phone was unveiled back in February this year
  • The phone has been very popular since the MWC launch, thanks to nostalgia

Nokia 8110 4G, famously known as the Banana phone due to its curved shape and Yellow colour option, is now available to buy in India. To recall, the 4G-enabled feature phone was launched by HMD Global in India earlier this month, while it was unveiled globally at MWC 2018 in February. The feature phone runs KaiOS, similar to the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2, and features apps such as Gmail, Outlook, and the classic game Snake. Users can also create a Wi-Fi hotspot over their 4G connection.

Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone price in India, availability

Nokia 8110 4G price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 and will be sold in Banana Yellow and Traditional Black colour options. The phone can be purchased via offline and online Nokia partner retailers, as well as Nokia's own online store. HMD has tied up with Reliance Jio to offer up to 544GB free 4G data, however the exact terms weren't announced at the event.

Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Nokia 8110 4G is a smart feature phone that runs on KaiOS, and sports a 2.45-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) curved screen display. The handset is powered by a 1.1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 SoC, paired with 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage. There is no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Nokia 8110 4G gets a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while there is none on the front. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE with hotspot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone offers IP52 drip protection. There is a 1,500mAh battery under the hood of the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone, which claims to deliver up to 9.32 hours of talk-time on VoLTE, and 25 days of 4G LTE standby time. Dimensions are 133.45x49.3x14.9mm and its weight is 117 grams.

Comments

Apple iPad mini 5, AirPower Launch Schedule Revealed by Ming-Chi Kuo
Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications
