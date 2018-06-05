Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana' Phone Finally Goes on Sale

 
, 05 June 2018
Highlights

  • Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana' phone is now on sale
  • The phone is available in Singapore
  • It is also listed in some European markets for pre-orders

Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana' phone is now available for purchase. The phone, which was unveiled at MWC 2018 as the successor to the legendary Nokia 8110, is initially on sale in Singapore. Retailer Lazada is selling the handset with a price tag of SGD 98 (approximately Rs. 4,900). Amazon has also notably started taking pre-orders in some European markets with shipments expected to go live starting July 4. The phone supports 4G VoLTE connectivity and is based on slider form-factor. It also runs Smart Feature OS that gives access to apps such as Google Assistant, Google Search, and Google Maps as well as includes a revamped Snake game.

Lazada is selling both the Traditional Black and Banana Yellow colour options of the Nokia 8110 4G. It also offers a 14-day return policy. On Amazon UK, the Nokia phone has been listed with a price tag of GBP 78.56 (approximately Rs. 7,040). Amazon is taking pre-orders for the handset in European markets such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain at around EUR 90 (roughly Rs. Rs. 7,050), while shipments will begin on July 4. Notably, there are no details about the availability and price of the Nokia 8110 4G in India.

Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana' phone specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Nokia 8110 4G runs Kai OS-based Smart Feature OS and features a 2.45-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 SoC, coupled with 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM. The handset has a 2-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash.

For storing content, the Nokia 8110 4G has 4GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE with hotspot functionality, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 1500mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 9.32 hours of talk time on VoLTE and 25 days of standby time on LTE and measures 133.45x49.3x14.9mm.

 

