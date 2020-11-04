Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 8000, Nokia 6300 With 4G Could Be Launched by HMD Global Soon, Telecom Listing Indicates: Report

Nokia 8000, Nokia 6300 With 4G Could Be Launched by HMD Global Soon, Telecom Listing Indicates: Report

The telecom site where Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300 were spotted no longer mentions the phones.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 November 2020 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8000, Nokia 6300 With 4G Could Be Launched by HMD Global Soon, Telecom Listing Indicates: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Nokia 6300 was released back in 2006 and featured a 2-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300 were spotted on a telecom listing
  • This could mean that 4G models of the phones may be launched soon
  • Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300 are no longer mentioned on the telecom site

HMD Global may be bringing back 4G models of the Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300, as per reports. The old models were spotted on Swedish telecom operator Telia's refreshed list of devices that will support Wi-Fi calling, according to reports. However, Telia's site no longer mentions the phones. The listing indicates that Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300 may be up for a revamped relaunch soon, cashing in on the nostalgia of customers who used the Nokia phones back in the 2000s.

As per a report by German site WinFuture, Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300's 4G models were mentioned on Telia, indicating that improved versions of the old Nokia phones with 4F LTE support will be making a comeback. No other specifications were mentioned on the listing or by HMD Global.

The listing, however, no longer has these two Nokia models under its list of devices that will support Wi-Fi calling. Other Nokia phones such as Nokia 8, Nokia 9, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2720 flip, Nokia 8.3, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, and Nokia 225 4G are mentioned. Latest models from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other brands are also mentioned in the listing.

Nokia 6300 was released back in 2006. It had a 2-megapixel camera, an S40 OS, and was a popular phone at the time. Nokia 8000, meanwhile, could be based on any of the Nokia 8000 series models that the company was making.

However, since the two Nokia phones were taken off the Telia listing, the possibility that the names made it there by mistake still remains. If Nokia does indeed plan on releasing 4G versions of Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300, it is likely to release some more details about the same soon.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 8000, Nokia 6300, HMD Global
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord N100 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Camera and Bluetooth
Nokia 8000, Nokia 6300 With 4G Could Be Launched by HMD Global Soon, Telecom Listing Indicates: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  2. Redmi Note 9 Variant Tipped to Come With High Display Refresh Rate
  3. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  4. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
  5. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  6. Oppo K7x Gets Listed on Online Retailer a Just Ahead of Launch
  7. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update for Anonymous Voting
  8. Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review
  10. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 8000, Nokia 6300 With 4G Could Be Launched by HMD Global Soon, Telecom Listing Indicates: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord N100 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Camera and Bluetooth
  3. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Back Panel Reportedly Spotted Online, Tipped to Come With 7,000mAh Battery
  4. ZTE Blade 20 5G Launched With Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Reportedly Planning to Supply Exynos Chips to Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo in 2021
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A50, Galaxy S9 Series Start Receiving November 2020 Patch Update: Reports
  7. Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Others Fined Over $1 Million Each for Not Appointing a Turkey Representative
  8. Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard With 10-Day Battery Life, Multi-Platform Connectivity Launched in India
  9. Microsoft To Do App Adds New Task Count Feature, Overall Improvements
  10. Google Pixel 5 Automatically Turns on Reverse Wireless Charging When Connected to USB Adapter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com