HMD Global may be bringing back 4G models of the Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300, as per reports. The old models were spotted on Swedish telecom operator Telia's refreshed list of devices that will support Wi-Fi calling, according to reports. However, Telia's site no longer mentions the phones. The listing indicates that Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300 may be up for a revamped relaunch soon, cashing in on the nostalgia of customers who used the Nokia phones back in the 2000s.

As per a report by German site WinFuture, Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300's 4G models were mentioned on Telia, indicating that improved versions of the old Nokia phones with 4F LTE support will be making a comeback. No other specifications were mentioned on the listing or by HMD Global.

The listing, however, no longer has these two Nokia models under its list of devices that will support Wi-Fi calling. Other Nokia phones such as Nokia 8, Nokia 9, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2720 flip, Nokia 8.3, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, and Nokia 225 4G are mentioned. Latest models from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other brands are also mentioned in the listing.

Nokia 6300 was released back in 2006. It had a 2-megapixel camera, an S40 OS, and was a popular phone at the time. Nokia 8000, meanwhile, could be based on any of the Nokia 8000 series models that the company was making.

However, since the two Nokia phones were taken off the Telia listing, the possibility that the names made it there by mistake still remains. If Nokia does indeed plan on releasing 4G versions of Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300, it is likely to release some more details about the same soon.

