Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched

Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G feature phones have been announced as the latest offerings. The phones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and have a 1,500mAh removable battery. The Nokia 8000 4G has a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash while the Nokia 6300 4G has a VGA camera – also with flash. As for display, the Nokia 8000 4G has a slightly larger 2.8-inch QVGA display whereas the Nokia 6300 4G has a smaller 2.4-inch QVGA display. Both the phones have a keypad at the bottom of the display for texting, emailing and calling purposes.

Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G price

The Nokia 8000 4G is priced at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,900) whereas the Nokia 6300 4G is priced at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 4,300). The Nokia 8000 has launched in Onyx Black, Opal White, Topaz Blue, and Cintrine Gold colour options and the Nokia 6300 4G has launched in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal, and Powder White colours. Exact availability has not been announced, and HMD Global only said that it will be available in select markets.

Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G specifications, features

Both the phones run on KaiOS and feature dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) slots. The Nokia 8000 4G has a 2.8-inch QVGA display whereas the Nokia 6300 4G has a smaller 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and have 4GB of internal storage. This storage is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card. The Nokia 8000 4G has 512MB RAM.

As mentioned, the Nokia 8000 4G has a 2-megapixel rear camera and the Nokia 6300 4G has a VGA rear camera. Both the feature phones support flashlight. Both the phones have a 1,500mAh removable battery that claims to last for days. They support a Micro USB slot and have 3.5mm audio jack. The two phones support FM Radio and have A-GPS connectivity. The Nokia 8000 4G measures at 132.2x56.5x12.34mm and weighs 110.2 grams. The Nokia 6300 4G measures at 131.4x53.0x13.7mm and weighs 104.7 grams.