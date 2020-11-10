Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications

Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications

Nokia 8 V 5G UW price has been set at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 November 2020 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications

Nokia 8 V 5G UW is a tweaked version of the Nokia 8.3 5G that supports mmWave 5G networks

Highlights
  • Nokia 8 V 5G UW will be available for purchase from November 12
  • The smartphone comes in a single Meteor Grey colour option
  • Nokia 8 V 5G UW supports Verizon’s Ultra-Wideband network

Nokia 8 V 5G UW has been launched by Finland's HMD Global. The new smartphone is the company's second 5G phone after the Nokia 8.3 5G but the first model in the Nokia portfolio to support mmWave 5G network alongside sub-6GHz. HMD has brought the Nokia 8 V 5G UW specifically for US carrier Verizon. Apart from carrying support for Verizon's Ultra-Wideband network, the new Nokia phone is basically a tweaked version of the Nokia 8.3 5G that debuted in March.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW price

Nokia 8 V 5G UW price has been set at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The phone comes in Meteor Grey colour and will go on sale starting November 12. It will be available for purchase in the US through Verizon's website, app, local retailers, and Best Buy. Given the Verizon exclusivity, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW won't be available in global markets.

Having said that, the Nokia 8.3 5G was launched globally with a price tag starting at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 52,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW specifications

Available in single and dual-SIM (Nano) variants, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW runs on Android 10 and is promised to receive an update to Android 11. The phone features a 6.81-inch full-HD+ PureDisplay with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM options. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 24-megapixel camera sensor available at the front. Both front and rear cameras of the smartphone are powered by Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes in 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage versions. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

HMD has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Nokia 8 V 5G UW that supports up to 18W fast charging. There is also OZO audio for a spatial sound experience. Besides, the phone measures 171.9x78.5x8.9mm and weighs 226 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW

Nokia 8 V 5G UW

Display 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 8 V 5G UW price, Nokia 8 V 5G UW specifications, Nokia 8 V 5G UW, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue

Related Stories

    Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    Trending Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
    2. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon via Flipkart
    3. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
    4. Prime Video Bags India Rights for Live Streaming New Zealand Cricket
    5. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get New Models on November 11
    6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality
    7. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
    8. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 May Come With Snapdragon 675 SoC
    9. How to Make Digital Payments via WhatsApp Pay
    10. LG W11, W31, W31+ With Octa-Core SoCs Launched in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications
    2. Sweden Halts 5G Auction After Court Grants Relief to Huawei
    3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue
    4. Zoom to Enhance Security as Part of Proposed US Settlement With FTC
    5. Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket
    6. Xbox Series S/X Hits Stores, Kicking Off Holiday Season Console War Against PlayStation 5
    7. Google Pay, Play Billing System Faces Antitrust Investigation in India Over Market Dominance
    8. Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcement Details
    9. Google Play Opens Voting for Users’ Choice Awards 2020 for Games, Apps, More
    10. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com