Nokia 8 V 5G UW has been launched by Finland's HMD Global. The new smartphone is the company's second 5G phone after the Nokia 8.3 5G but the first model in the Nokia portfolio to support mmWave 5G network alongside sub-6GHz. HMD has brought the Nokia 8 V 5G UW specifically for US carrier Verizon. Apart from carrying support for Verizon's Ultra-Wideband network, the new Nokia phone is basically a tweaked version of the Nokia 8.3 5G that debuted in March.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW price

Nokia 8 V 5G UW price has been set at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The phone comes in Meteor Grey colour and will go on sale starting November 12. It will be available for purchase in the US through Verizon's website, app, local retailers, and Best Buy. Given the Verizon exclusivity, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW won't be available in global markets.

Having said that, the Nokia 8.3 5G was launched globally with a price tag starting at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 52,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW specifications

Available in single and dual-SIM (Nano) variants, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW runs on Android 10 and is promised to receive an update to Android 11. The phone features a 6.81-inch full-HD+ PureDisplay with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM options. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 24-megapixel camera sensor available at the front. Both front and rear cameras of the smartphone are powered by Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes in 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage versions. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

HMD has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Nokia 8 V 5G UW that supports up to 18W fast charging. There is also OZO audio for a spatial sound experience. Besides, the phone measures 171.9x78.5x8.9mm and weighs 226 grams.

