Nokia 8 has started receiving its stable Android 9.0 Pie update, a month after it was scheduled to receive it. To recall, the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco were both due to receive Android 9.0 Pie in November, but earlier this month, Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global revealed that the rollout had been delayed due to issues. It appears that the issues have been resolved, because HMD Global on Wednesday announced that the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Nokia 8 is now rolling out in phases.

HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced on Twitter that the phased rollout of the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Nokia 8 starts today. As we mentioned, the company had in October announced the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will be getting their Android 9.0 Pie updates in November.

However, once that date passed, HMD Global had clarified that the Nokia 8 update had been delayed thanks to issues.

Later in December, the company rolled out the Android 9.0 Pie beta update to the Nokia 8 via its Nokia Beta Labs programme. It came with the standard Pie-based features, such as Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness, a new navigation system, as well as the December 2018 Android security patch.

The Nokia 8 was launched globally in August 2017, before being brought to India in September of the same year. It received its Android 8.1 Oreo update in February this year.