Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update With December Security Patch

, 10 January 2019
The Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 8 Sirocco is 1380MB in size

Highlights

  • Nokia 8 Sirocco was supposed to get the Android 9 Pie in November
  • The phone was launched in India in April 2018
  • It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

Nokia 8 Sirocco is receiving the Android 9 Pie update, announced the HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas in tweet on earlier today. The update is rolling out now over-the-air (OTA) and will be reaching all Nokia 8 Sirocco consumers over the next few days. As per a schedule revealed by HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, in October last year, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was supposed to get the Android 9 Pie in November 2018, but it was delayed for unknown reasons. Nokia 8, which too was promised to get the Pie update in November, start receiving it last month.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 Pie update changelog

As per user reports on XDA Developers, the Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 Pie update is 1379.5MB in size and carries the build number V4.1.20. The official changelog revealed that the software update includes new system navigation, updated settings menu as well as refreshed notifications. Additionally, the consumers can expect to see Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and predictive application actions. The company has also included Google Android Security Patch for December 2018. Other core Android 9 Pie features will also be available to the users. As we mentioned, Sarvikas announced the Nokia 8 Sirocco Android Pie update via a tweet on Thursday, India time.

Among other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 8 (in some regions), Nokia 7.1, and Nokia 6.1 Plus have already received the Android 9 Pie update.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

The Nokia 8 Sirocco was originally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February 2018 and made its way to India in April of last year. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560p) pOLED display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and packs 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Nokia 8 Sirocco brings 128GB of inbuilt storage and 3,260mAh battery.

The phone also includes a dual-camera setup with 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 13-megapixel telephoto lens.

Comments

