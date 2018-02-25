Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 8 Sirocco With Dual Rear Cameras, Stainless Steel Frame Launched at MWC: Price, Specifications

  hindi
, 25 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8 Sirocco With Dual Rear Cameras, Stainless Steel Frame Launched at MWC: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Nokia 8 Sirocco will be the new flagship in HMD Global's portfolio
  • The smartphone is slated to go on sale in early April
  • The Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India has not been revealed as of now

Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched by HMD Global on Sunday at the Nokia Mobile launch event in Barcelona. The smartphone is a redesigned version of the Nokia 8 flagship launched last year, featuring a curved glass finish, and a precision-crafted stainless steel frame. The company says the stainless steel frame is 2.5 times stronger than 6000 series aluminium used in the predecessor, and it’s also more compact in height, width, and thickness than the original. It bears a slightly different rear camera setup, and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It is an Android One smartphone, with the company touting the use of stock Android as well as promising swift updates.

Nokia 7 Plus Android One Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched

Nokia 8 Sirocco price, availability

The Nokia 8 Sirocco price has been set at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 60,000), excluding taxes and subsidies, what HMD Global is calling the global average retail price. The Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India has yet to be revealed by HMD Global. The smartphone will go on sale in early April in a Black colour variant.

Nokia 6 (2018) Android One Smartphone With Snapdragon 630 SoC Unveiled

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

The Nokia 8 Sirocco runs Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) pOLED display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It bears a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor on its primary rear camera, complete with an f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens capable of providing 2x optical zoom, and featuring an f/2.6 aperture, and 1-micron pixels.

Nokia 1 Android Go Smartphone Is Aimed at Budget Buyers

The dual rear camera setup features a dual-tone LED flash as well as Zeiss optics, making it in fact completely identical to the Nokia 7 Plus that was also unveiled at the event. The Nokia 8 Sirocco front camera bears a 5-megapixel sensor paired with a fixed focus lens, f/2.0 aperture, and 1.4-micron pixels.

HMD Global has provided 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 8 Sirocco that appears not to be expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. It bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It measures 140.93x72.97x7.5mm.

Nokia 8110 4G Feature Phone With VoLTE Support Announced

HMD Global also launched the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) and the Nokia 8810 4G at the Nokia Mobile launch event.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

128GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3260mAh
Further reading: HMD Global, MWC, MWC 2018, Nokia, Nokia 8 Sirocco
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nokia 1 Android Go Smartphone Launched at MWC 2018: Price, Specifications
Nokia 6 (2018) Is an Android One Phone With Snapdragon 630 SoC: Price, Specifications
Nokia 8 Sirocco With Dual Rear Cameras, Stainless Steel Frame Launched at MWC: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Miko
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ With Improved Cameras, AR Emoji Launched
  2. Nokia 7 Plus With 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Nokia MWC 2018 Press Conference: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Launch at MWC 2018: How to Watch Live
  5. Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ With Face Recognition Unveiled at MWC: Highlights
  6. Redmi Note 5 Sale, Galaxy S9 Price & Specs Leak, and More News This Week
  7. Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, More Phones Announced at MWC: Highlights
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Receives Face Unlock Feature With MIUI 9.2.4 OTA Update
  9. Nokia 8110 4G With VoLTE Support Launched at MWC 2018
  10. Nokia 6 (2018) With Snapdragon 630, Bothie Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.