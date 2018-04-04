Nokia 8 Sirocco has been launched in India by HMD Global. A fairly comprehensive update to last year's Nokia 8, the 8 Sirocco comes with a curved 5.5-inch pOLED display, IP67 dust and water resistance, wireless charging and a new dual camera setup with 2X optical zoom. The smartphone features an all new design with a curved glass finish and a precision crafted stainless steel frame which HMD Global claims is 2.5 times stronger than the series 6000 aluminium used in the Nokia 8. It is just 7.5mm thin and has minimal bezels up front. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is a part of the Android One initiative and as such is set to receive swift updates. At the launch event in New Delhi, HMD Global also announced the launch of the Nokia Mobile Shop - the company's online store for India. The Nokia 6 (2018) was also launched at the event, as was the Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999. It will be available via Flipkart, the Nokia Mobile Shop, and select mobile outlets. The smartphone will only be sold in a single Black colour variant. Pre-bookings start from April 20, and the smartphone will go on sale from April 30. The company has promised special cashback offers for the smartphone, but has not detailed these launch offers as yet.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8 Sirocco is a part of the Android One initiative and runs Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box. It comes with a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560) pOLED display which curves at the sides, has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and is covered by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco bears a dual rear camera setup with a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. It comprises of a a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels and a secondary 13-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom with an f/2.6 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel fixed-focus sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco has 128GB of storage built-in which cannot be expanded in any way. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. Sensors on board include an an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It measures 140.93x72.97x7.5mm and has a non-removable 3,260mAh battery rated to deliver up to 22 hours of talk time and 495 hours of standby time.

Is there more to Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco than just nostalgia? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.