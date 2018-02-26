Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched by HMD Global on Sunday at the Nokia Mobile launch event in Barcelona. The smartphone is a redesigned version of the Nokia 8 flagship launched last year, featuring a curved glass finish, and a precision-crafted stainless steel frame. The company says the stainless steel frame of the new Nokia 8 Sirocco is 2.5 times stronger than 6000 series aluminium used in the predecessor, and it’s also more compact in height, width, and thickness than the original. It bears a slightly different rear camera setup, and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is an Android One smartphone, with the company touting the use of stock Android as well as promising swift updates.

Nokia 8 Sirocco price, availability

The Nokia 8 Sirocco price has been set at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 60,000), excluding taxes and subsidies, what HMD Global is calling the global average retail price. The Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India has yet to be revealed by HMD Global. The smartphone will go on sale in early April in a Black colour variant.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

The Nokia 8 Sirocco runs Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) pOLED display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It bears a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor on its primary rear camera, complete with an f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens capable of providing 2x optical zoom, and featuring an f/2.6 aperture, and 1-micron pixels.

The dual rear camera setup features a dual-tone LED flash as well as Zeiss optics, making it in fact completely identical to the Nokia 7 Plus that was also unveiled at the event. The Nokia 8 Sirocco front camera bears a 5-megapixel sensor paired with a fixed focus lens, f/2.0 aperture, and 1.4-micron pixels.

HMD Global has provided 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 8 Sirocco that appears not to be expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. It bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It measures 140.93x72.97x7.5mm.

HMD Global also launched the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) and the Nokia 8810 4G at the Nokia Mobile launch event.