Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India

The Nokia 8 Sirocco update has arrived, as per HMD Global’s revised timeline

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 15 April 2020 18:34 IST
Android 10 update is rolling out to the Nokia 8 Sirocco now

Highlights
  • Nokia 8 Sirocco is receiving the Android 10 update now
  • India is part of the first wave of countries to get it
  • All the countries in the first wave should get the update by April 20

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia smartphones, has announced that it's currently rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco edition. The update is being released in waves and you'll be happy to know that India is in the first wave, along with many other countries. The update will still be rolled out in phases to the approved countries in the first wave and that by April 20, all the countries in the first wave should have received the update. If you happen to own a Nokia 8 Sirocco, then do keep an eye out for this update.

Last month, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, shared an updated timeline for the Android 10 rollout for many of the existing Nokia devices. The company had to delay some of the updates, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new timeline shows the Nokia 8 Sirocco (Review) due for the update in early April, which is exactly when it has arrived.

An official blog post on the Nokia forums confirmed the arrival of the update, along with a tweet by Sarvikas himself.

The first wave includes a total of 35 countries, including India. The post also mentioned that 10 percent of these approved markets would be getting the update today, 50 percent of them by April 18, and finally, all of them by April 20. If your country is not on the list then do keep checking the above link as it will be updated with more countries for the second wave.

If you're in one of the approved countries and haven't received the update yet, then be a little patient as if should come though, latest by April 20.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD global, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8 Sirocco price, Nokia 8 Sirocco price in Inia, Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications
