Nokia has reportedly started rolling out new software updates for the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which bring the April Android security patch. Making good on its promise of rolling out timely software and security updates, the Finnish company is said to have begun the rollout of new updates for the two phones, however, they don't bring any new features to the table. The updates for the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 6.1 Plus are based on Android Pie and are reportedly being rolled out to users in India.

The software update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco (Review) is said to have build number V4.14B and be 353MB in size. The key highlight of the update is obviously the upgrade to April Android security patch. The changelog states that the update also brings improved system stability and user interface enhancements. The rollout of the update was spotted by NokiaPowerUser, with the former claiming that the update has only been rolled out to Nokia 8 Sirocco users in India.

We have also come across users posting screenshots of the aforementioned update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco on Twitter. As for the April security patch, it fixes a host of vulnerabilities with different severity levels. The most critical one of them could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process by using a specially crafted file.

As for the latest software update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Review), its reported changelog contains only the mention of the April security patch. This availability of this update was again spotted by NokiaPowerUser. It appears that only Nokia 6.1 Plus users in India are receiving the new update with the April security patch. There is no word whether Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco users in other countries have received the new software updates or not.