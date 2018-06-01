Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 8 Pro Camera Mode Now Rolling Out, Brings Manual Controls Over Focus and More

 
, 01 June 2018
Nokia 8 Pro Camera Mode Now Rolling Out, Brings Manual Controls Over Focus and More

Highlights

  • Pro Camera mode is now available through an update to Nokia 8 units
  • Nokia has confirmed the global rollout
  • It comes with manual controls over ISO, shutter speed, focus, and more

Nokia licensee HMD Global had launched the Nokia 8 in 2017 as the company's first true flagship Android phone. While is it far from being a perfect premium handset, the company has been releasing software updates to address some issues. Some of the flaws with the Nokia 8 were the lack of a Pro mode in its camera and other features that later arrived with the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 7 Plus. However, the company has now confirmed that the Pro Camera mode is now available through an update that is rolling out globally to all Nokia 8 handsets.

Earlier this month, HMD Global had said that an update for the Nokia 8 will be available soon. The company's CPO Juho Sarvikas has explained via Twitter the reason why it took HMD Global some time to provide the Pro Camera update. "We need to overhaul the entire imaging framework. We have been working on it for months. Taking longer that I anticipated but now looks good. We will update shortly," he had said. But now, the Nokia 8 is finally receiving the much-awaited camera improvements.

The Nokia 8 camera now comes with more features, such as manual controls over white balance, focus, ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. The company says that intuitive controls will now show how adjustments change your images in real time. As per a video shared by Sarvikas via Twitter, the Pro Camera the Pro Camera mode takes us back to some of Nokia's most-loved camera phones from years past, with the same ring-style interface for controls.

The new mode is essentially a Lumia-like manual mode. One of the major highlights of Nokia's Lumia smartphones was the camera quality, which is also why the Pro Camera mode arriving in the Nokia 8 has its users excited.

Notably, the Pro Camera mode is already present in some Nokia smartphones, but it should arrive for all models that have Zeiss lenses. As per a GSMArena report, Nokia 8 is receiving firmware update with version number 4.88B that is a little more than 600MB in size.

Comments

Nokia 8

Nokia 8

Vivo X21
