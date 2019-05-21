Technology News

Nokia 8, Nokia 6 Receiving May Android Security Update in India: Report

According to the changelog, this is just a security patch update.

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 16:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8, Nokia 6 Receiving May Android Security Update in India: Report

Nokia 6 on the left, Nokia 8 on the right

Highlights
  • May security patch starts rolling out for Nokia 6 and Nokia 8
  • The update is purely a security patch as mentioned in the changelog
  • Both the smartphones were released in 2017

Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 have reportedly started receiving the May 2019 Android security updates. The Nokia 6 was launched two years ago in January 2017, the Nokia 8 saw its launch happen in August 2017. Considering both the smartphones are part of the Android One programme, it is good to see that the Finnish company is delivering on its promise of releasing timely updates for its smartphones. The update weighs in at 74.5MB for the Nokia 8, and 334.2MB for the Nokia 6.

As reported by Nokia Power User, both the smartphones have started to receive the May Android security patch. For the Nokia 6, the update is said to be live in India and Poland. And as for the Nokia 8, the update is said to be live in Australia, India and Bangladesh. Moreover, the changelog for the new update just mentions that these are Google security patches for the month of May.

The May 2019 Android security patch brings a fix to a major vulnerability that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Click here to read the complete report.

So, if you have a Nokia 6 or a Nokia 8 and you are living in one of the countries we mentioned above, then you'll either get a notification for an OTA download or you can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System update in case you haven't received the OTA update notification yet. As for the people living outside the countries, we mentioned above, we suggest you wait for the update to roll out in your country.

Nokia 6 price, key specifications

To recall, the Nokia 6 was launched back in January 2017 at a price of Rs. 14,999, rocking the Android Nougat 7.1.1 operating system. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display and sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC under the hood, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There's a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Nokia 8 price, key specifications

Nokia 8 was launched in August 2017 with the Android Nougat 7.1.1 operating system, at a price of Rs. 36,999. The smartphone boasts of a 5.3-inch Quad-HD display and sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There's 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage that is further expandable via a microSD card to up to 256GB. There's a single 13-megapixel shooter at the back as well as the front.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Stock Android
  • Great speakers
  • Bad
  • Heats up with heavy use
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • No notification LED
  • Slightly overpriced
Read detailed Nokia 6 review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Nokia 8

Nokia 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Very good display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Stock Android, promise of timely updates
  • Bad
  • Not fully waterproof
  • Low-light camera performance could’ve been better
Read detailed Nokia 8 review
Display5.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3090mAh
Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 6, Nokia 8, Android, Android One
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Instagram IGTV Redesign Is Inspired by TikTok and Snapchat
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Twitter Records 5.6 Lakh Tweets on Exit Polls in 24 Hours
Nokia 8, Nokia 6 Receiving May Android Security Update in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Nokia 3.2 With 4,000mAh Battery, 6.26-Inch Display Launched in India
  3. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  4. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched
  5. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  7. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  8. Nokia 3.2 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  10. Dell G7 15 7590 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.