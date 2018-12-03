Nokia 8 Android Pie Update Rollout Delayed Citing 'Issues'

Nokia 8 Android Pie update has been delayed by HMD Global citing a few issues that have pushed back the official rollout indefinitely. The smartphone was supposed to receive the latest Android 9.0 Pie software update in November this year, however the Finnish phone maker has announced that the rollout has been postponed and might arrive in the next couple of days. It is addressing some of the issues and will push the update on the Nokia 8 as and when they are resolved.

As usual, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter on Friday last week to reveal the development. “We have been burning the midnight oil to get your Nokia 8 on Android Pie. Unfortunately we still have few issues to address and need a couple of more days to make it perfect. Thank you for your patience,” he said. However, it has already been a couple of days since the tweet but the update hasn't yet rolled out. If this is a case of ‘business days', we might have to wait till later in this week to see the Android Pie update on Nokia 8.

To recall, HMD Global in October had announced that the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco would get the latest software update in November. The Nokia 8 Sirocco has also not received the update yet, nor has HMD issued a statement on its rollout yet. Up until now, the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 7.1 have received the Android Pie treatment.

Nokia 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8 runs a stock version of Android, based on the Android One programme. It sports a 5.3-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS panel with a 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8 sports a dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel image sensors - an RGB sensor with OIS and a second monochrome sensor - coupled with dual LED flash. On the front, the handset bears another 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and the ‘bothie' feature. There is a 3,090mAh battery under the hood.