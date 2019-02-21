Nokia 8 has started receiving Android 9.0 Pie in India. The new development comes months after HMD Global announced the Android Pie rollout for the Nokia 8 globally. The Nokia phone was launched in India with Android 7.1.1 Nougat back in September 2017. HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Wednesday revealed the arrival of Android Pie for the Nokia 8 users in the country. The latest update comes with the February 2019 Android security patch. Earlier this week, Sarvikas also confirmed the Android Pie update for the Nokia 6 (2017).

Sarvikas tweeted that the anticipated Android 9.0 Pie update for the Nokia 8 is now being rolled out in India. Multiple users on Twitter also confirmed the debut of the Android Pie update on their Nokia 8 handsets. Moreover, the screenshots posted by the users highlight that the new software update brings the February 2019 Android security patch alongside the core Android Pie features.

Amongst major changes, the Android Pie update for the Nokia 8 brings new gesture-based system navigation as well as features such as Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness. The update also adds Digital Wellbeing to help you curb addiction with your device. Furthermore, the new software brings the February 2019 Android security patch.

Users can check the availability of the Android Pie update on their Nokia 8 devices by going to the Settings > About phone > System updates. The update is apparently around 1.5GB in size.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Harsh Tuteja

As we mentioned, HMD Global started rolling out the Android Pie update in phases for the Nokia 8 in global markets back in December last year -- after a brief delay due to issues. The smartphone was launched in India with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, though it got the Android 8.0 Oreo update in November 2017 and received Android 8.1 Oreo in February last year.

Notably, just days before bringing the Android Pie to the Nokia 8 in India, HMD Global brought the latest software experience to the Nokia 6 (2017). The Finnish giant also released the Android Pie update for the Nokia 5 in India and global markets last month.

Nokia 8 specifications

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch display QHD IPS display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 8 dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel image sensors - one as an RGB sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the other one has a monochrome sensor. Both sensors have an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 76.9-degree wide-angle lens -- accompanied with a dual-tone LED flash and an IR rangefinder. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Nokia 8 Review

The Nokia 8 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v3.1), and a 3.5mm headphone. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3,090mAh battery.