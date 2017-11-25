Nokia 8 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out

Nokia 8 Android 8.0 Oreo update is now rolling out, bringing the latest version of Google's mobile OS to HMD Global's flagship-class smartphone. Released in India on Friday night, the release of the Android Oreo update for Nokia 8 was announced by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, in a tweet on Friday. Of course, the Android 8.0 Oreo beta build for Nokia 8 was released last month, but users needed to sign up to become a beta tester for that. The update wighs 1518.1MB in size and includes the November Android security update as well.

All other Nokia Android smartphones from HMD Global will also receive their Android 8.0 Oreo updates in the near future, namely, the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. In fact, they should all also get their Android P update, as promised by HMD Global last month.

The Nokia 2 is the latest smartphone from HMD Global, and it went on sale in India on Friday. It is also the cheapest smartphone from the company, sporting a price tag of Rs. 6,999 (recommended best buy price).

As for the Nokia 8, the smartphone was unveiled globally back in August, and then launched in India in September, before going on sale in October. The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8 bears a 5.3-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is IP54 rated, which makes it splash proof. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (4 Kryo cores clocked at 2.5GHz and 4 Kryo cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The dual rear camera setup on the Nokia 8 includes two 13-megapixel sensors - one is an RGB sensor and features optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the other is a monochrome sensor. Both have an aperture of f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixel elements, phase detection autofocus, a 76.9-degree wide-angle lens, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), dual-tone LED flash, and an IR range finder.

On the front, the Nokia 8 bears another 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and an 78.4-degree wide-angle lens. All three cameras come with Carl Zeiss optics. The company is touting the 'bothies' feature with the smartphone, allowing users to take photos or videos using the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The Nokia 8 is also optimised for one-touch live-streaming via Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Also on board is OZO Audio tech for spatial 360-degree audio recording (using 3 microphones), including an Audio Focus mode.

The Nokia 8 comes with 64GB of inbuilt UFS2.1 storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v3.1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Bearing a 3090mAh non-removable battery, the Nokia 8 measures 151.5x73.7x7.9mm.