Nokia 8 Starts Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update

, 14 February 2018
Highlights

  • Android 8.1 Oreo update is rolling out for Nokia 8.1
  • HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas has announced the new rollout
  • The update is over 1.5GB in size

Nokia 8 has now started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update. The update comes just weeks after HMD Global released a beta test programme for the flagship handset that was running Android 8.0 Oreo until now and recently received the February Android security patch. The company’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Tuesday announced the latest update rollout through a tweet.

“We are rolling out Android Oreo 8.1 on Nokia 8! Get the sweetest Android to date,” Sarvikas tweeted. As per the official changelog, as spotted by folks at AndroidPolice, the Android 8.1 Oreo update (version 4.84A) for the Nokia 8 includes battery saving navigation buttons, a revamped power menu, new settings menu, and Bluetooth battery percentage. It also comes with various core Android features such as Neural Networks API, Autofill framework updates, and a SharedMemory API. Besides, you can expect performance improvements and bug fixes, including a corrected hamburger emoji with cheese slice on top of the patty.

The Nokia 8 Android 8.1 Oreo update is over 1.5GB in size, and its package is downloadable only via an active Wi-Fi connection. You can check the availability of the fresh update on your Nokia 8 by going to Settings > System updates.

Launched in September last year with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Nokia 8 received an update to Android 8.0 in November. The dual-SIM (Nano) handset features a 5.3-inch display QHD IPS display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has an IP54-rated, splash-resistant build. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel image sensors - one as an RGB sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the other one has a monochrome sensor. Both sensors have an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 76.9-degree wide-angle lens and accompanied with a dual-tone LED flash and an IR rangefinder.

On the front, the Nokia 8 has a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF-supported, 78.4-degree wide-angle lens. All three camera sensors have Carl Zeiss optics. The smartphone has 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. There are connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v3.1), and a 3.5mm headphone. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3090mAh battery.

