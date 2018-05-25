Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) Available With Airtel Financing on Postpaid Plans

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) Available With Airtel Financing on Postpaid Plans

 
, 25 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) Available With Airtel Financing on Postpaid Plans

Highlights

  • Nokia 8 Sirocco available at Rs. 8,599 down payment
  • Nokia 7 Plus available at Rs. 5,599 down payment
  • The offer includes Airtel's Rs. 1,499 postpaid plan

Airtel on Friday announced the availability of Nokia's premium smartphones - Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) - on its Online Store. Nokia licensee HMD Global had launched the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco at MWC 2018, and the smartphones arrived in India in April. Meanwhile, one variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) had gone on sale in India last month, and another variant made its way into the country earlier in May. On the Airtel's digital platform, you can now purchase the handsets with down payments starting at Rs. 3,799. On top of the down payment, Airtel requires customers to subscribe to its postpaid plans for up to 18 months to get their hands on the handsets.

Under the Airtel offer, the premium Nokia 8 Sirocco is available on the online store with a down payment of Rs. 8,599 and 18 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,799. To note, the monthly instalments comes with a postpaid plan that offers 50GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, and a subscription to one-year of Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, and Airtel TV.

Similarly, the Nokia 7 Plus is available on the Airtel online store at a down payment of Rs. 5,599 and 12 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,099. Further, the Nokia 6 (2018) is available with a down payment of Rs. 5,799 and 12 monthly instalments of Rs. 1,499 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 3GB RAM model of the Nokia 6 (2018) is available with a down payment of Rs. 3,799 and 12 monthly instalments of Rs. 1,499. These monthly instalments come with a postpaid plan that offers 30GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, and a subscription to Airtel TV.

To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus price in India is Rs. 25,999. The Nokia 8 Sirocco costs Rs. 49,999 in the country. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) is priced at Rs. 18,999 and the 3GB RAM model comes for Rs. 16,999.

Notably, the Airtel Nokia offer is open to both postpaid and prepaid subscribers, however, prepaid subscribers will need to "get a new Postpaid connection or shift their current Airtel Prepaid connection to Postpaid," the terms and conditions specified. Also, Airtel is offering a free handset protection plan with the purchase of the Nokia handsets priced above Rs. 26,200. It is worth noting that Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6 (2018), and Nokia 7 Plus are also available to buy via Flipkart, Amazon, Nokia Shop, and various retail outlets in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable to hold and use
  • Speedy app and UI performance
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Oversaturated screen
  • Glitchy bokeh mode
Read detailed Nokia 8 Sirocco review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Powerful processor
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stock Android One
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Nokia 7 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3800mAh
Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 6 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Stellar build quality
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Nokia 6 (2018) review
Display5.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Nokia, Airtel
Transsion Opens Second Company-Owned Store in India
EU's New Privacy Rules Could Spell the End of Legalese - Or Create a Lot More Fine Print
Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) Available With Airtel Financing on Postpaid Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  2. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS 5.0.3 Update With Face Unlock
  3. Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?
  4. Vivo Z1 With 6.26-Inch 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4S Series Get New Models
  6. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  7. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 2GB of Free Data Per Day Ahead of IPL 2018 Final
  8. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  9. Apple's $539 Million in Damages Is a 'Big Win' Over Samsung
  10. ICC Warns Players to Stop Wearing Smartwatches on the Field
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.