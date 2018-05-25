Airtel on Friday announced the availability of Nokia's premium smartphones - Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) - on its Online Store. Nokia licensee HMD Global had launched the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco at MWC 2018, and the smartphones arrived in India in April. Meanwhile, one variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) had gone on sale in India last month, and another variant made its way into the country earlier in May. On the Airtel's digital platform, you can now purchase the handsets with down payments starting at Rs. 3,799. On top of the down payment, Airtel requires customers to subscribe to its postpaid plans for up to 18 months to get their hands on the handsets.

Under the Airtel offer, the premium Nokia 8 Sirocco is available on the online store with a down payment of Rs. 8,599 and 18 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,799. To note, the monthly instalments comes with a postpaid plan that offers 50GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, and a subscription to one-year of Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, and Airtel TV.

Similarly, the Nokia 7 Plus is available on the Airtel online store at a down payment of Rs. 5,599 and 12 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,099. Further, the Nokia 6 (2018) is available with a down payment of Rs. 5,799 and 12 monthly instalments of Rs. 1,499 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 3GB RAM model of the Nokia 6 (2018) is available with a down payment of Rs. 3,799 and 12 monthly instalments of Rs. 1,499. These monthly instalments come with a postpaid plan that offers 30GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, and a subscription to Airtel TV.

To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus price in India is Rs. 25,999. The Nokia 8 Sirocco costs Rs. 49,999 in the country. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) is priced at Rs. 18,999 and the 3GB RAM model comes for Rs. 16,999.

Notably, the Airtel Nokia offer is open to both postpaid and prepaid subscribers, however, prepaid subscribers will need to "get a new Postpaid connection or shift their current Airtel Prepaid connection to Postpaid," the terms and conditions specified. Also, Airtel is offering a free handset protection plan with the purchase of the Nokia handsets priced above Rs. 26,200. It is worth noting that Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6 (2018), and Nokia 7 Plus are also available to buy via Flipkart, Amazon, Nokia Shop, and various retail outlets in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.