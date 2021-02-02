Technology News
loading

Nokia 8.3 5G Receiving Android 11 Update in Phases

The Android 11 update for the Nokia 8.3 5G is rolling out in 27 countries in the first wave.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 February 2021 19:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8.3 5G Receiving Android 11 Update in Phases

Nokia 8.3 5G was launched in March 2020

Highlights
  • The Android 11 update is rolling out to Nokia 8.3 5G in the US
  • It is rolling out in phases to ensure a smooth rollout
  • The Nokia 8.3 5G update is likely to bring usual Android 11 features

Nokia 8.3 5G has started receiving the Android 11 update. A Nokia staff member confirmed the rollout through an official community post. Nokia will dispatch the Android 11 update to Nokia 8.3 5G in waves to ensure a smooth rollout. It will roll out to phones in 27 countries in the first wave. India is not included in the list of countries receiving the update but will likely be listed in the next round.

As per an official community post by Nokia, the counties included in Wave 1 of the Android 11 rollout for Nokia 8.3 5G are: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, the UAE, the US, and Vietnam.

Ten percent of the regions included in Wave 1 will receive the Android 11 update immediately, as per the post. 50 per cent of Nokia 8.3 5G will receive the update by February 5, 2021, and 100 percent of the markets listed are expected to receive the update by February 7, 2021.

There will be a second wave of the Android 11 update for Nokia 8.3 5G, as stated in the community post. It is likely that India will be among the regions included in this second round, along with more countries. As per Nokia, the update is dispatched in waves to ensure a smooth rollout.

The update is likely to bring usual Android 11 features to Nokia 8.3 5G, such as screen recording, conversation bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements among other privacy upgrades.

If you have an eligible Nokia 8.3 5G, you can check if the update is available for you in the System updates option from the phone's Settings menu.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 8.3 5G update, Android 11
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI Programme Launched to Offer Easy Smartphone Upgrades to Prime Members
BSNL Cinema Plus Service Launched With Access to OTT Platforms Including SonyLIV, Zee5 at Rs. 129 a Month

Related Stories

Nokia 8.3 5G Receiving Android 11 Update in Phases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  3. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord N1 5G Could Be Successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G
  7. India Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Says Union Minister
  8. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  9. macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update Brings Fixes for Bluetooth Connectivity
  10. iOS 14.5 to Let iPhone Users Unlock Phones Using Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL Image Sensor With 200-Megapixel Resolution
  2. BSNL Cinema Plus Service Launched With Access to OTT Platforms Including SonyLIV, Zee5 at Rs. 129 a Month
  3. Nokia 8.3 5G Receiving Android 11 Update in Phases
  4. Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI Programme Launched to Offer Easy Smartphone Upgrades to Prime Members
  5. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail
  7. Bridgefy Offline Messaging App Downloaded 600,000 Times in Hours After Myanmar Coup
  8. Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes
  9. Apple Tops Fortune’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies List for 14th Consecutive Time
  10. ByteDance-Owned Douyin Short Video App Sues Tencent for Monopolistic Behaviour
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com