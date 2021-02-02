Nokia 8.3 5G has started receiving the Android 11 update. A Nokia staff member confirmed the rollout through an official community post. Nokia will dispatch the Android 11 update to Nokia 8.3 5G in waves to ensure a smooth rollout. It will roll out to phones in 27 countries in the first wave. India is not included in the list of countries receiving the update but will likely be listed in the next round.

As per an official community post by Nokia, the counties included in Wave 1 of the Android 11 rollout for Nokia 8.3 5G are: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, the UAE, the US, and Vietnam.

Ten percent of the regions included in Wave 1 will receive the Android 11 update immediately, as per the post. 50 per cent of Nokia 8.3 5G will receive the update by February 5, 2021, and 100 percent of the markets listed are expected to receive the update by February 7, 2021.

There will be a second wave of the Android 11 update for Nokia 8.3 5G, as stated in the community post. It is likely that India will be among the regions included in this second round, along with more countries. As per Nokia, the update is dispatched in waves to ensure a smooth rollout.

The update is likely to bring usual Android 11 features to Nokia 8.3 5G, such as screen recording, conversation bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements among other privacy upgrades.

If you have an eligible Nokia 8.3 5G, you can check if the update is available for you in the System updates option from the phone's Settings menu.

