Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 are slated to receive the Android 11 update in Q4 2020. HMD Global has released its timeline for upgrading its compatible phones to the latest Android 11 software. The newly launched Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 are the first to get the update. The company says that old phones like the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1 are also to be among the first batch that receives the newest Android 11 software.

HMD Global announced that the rollout for Android 10 has been completed for all compatible phones with the last ones being Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 5.1. The company has announced that it will release Android 11 update starting Q4 2020.

The first phones to receive the update will be the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3. Both these phones were launched in March this year and they were guaranteed to get two years of Android version updates.

Apart from these two phones, HMD Global has also revealed the rollout of Android 11 for old phones like the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1. These phones are promised to receive the new software sometime this year itself. The recently launched Nokia 3.4 will not only get the Android 11 update but also Android 12.

Android 11 brings a dedicated space for conversations in messaging apps in the notifications section, built-in screen recording, bubbles for multi-tasking, and much more. Android 11 also includes a functionality that automatically resets permissions of apps that haven't been used in a while, allowing only recent apps access to personal data. New Digital Wellbeing tools like Focus mode and Bedtime mode have also been introduced with this update. There are also redesigned media controls, wireless Android Auto functionality, and more.

Google Pixel phones received the Android 11 update first and the rollout had begun sometime early last month. HMD Global also bundles pure Android software with its phones, enabling it to release fast updates on its phones.

