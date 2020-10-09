Technology News
Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 to Receive Android 11 Update in Q4 2020, HMD Global Releases Rollout Timeline

Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1 phones will also be among the first Nokia phone to receive the Android 11 software.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 October 2020 11:13 IST
Android 11 brings redesigned media controls, wireless Android Auto functionality

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.2 to receive the Android 11 update this year itself
  • Android 11 update was rolled out for Pixel phones last month
  • Android 11 update brings bubbles for multi-tasking

Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 are slated to receive the Android 11 update in Q4 2020. HMD Global has released its timeline for upgrading its compatible phones to the latest Android 11 software. The newly launched Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 are the first to get the update. The company says that old phones like the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1 are also to be among the first batch that receives the newest Android 11 software.

HMD Global announced that the rollout for Android 10 has been completed for all compatible phones with the last ones being Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 5.1. The company has announced that it will release Android 11 update starting Q4 2020.

The first phones to receive the update will be the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3. Both these phones were launched in March this year and they were guaranteed to get two years of Android version updates.

Apart from these two phones, HMD Global has also revealed the rollout of Android 11 for old phones like the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1. These phones are promised to receive the new software sometime this year itself. The recently launched Nokia 3.4 will not only get the Android 11 update but also Android 12.

Android 11 brings a dedicated space for conversations in messaging apps in the notifications section, built-in screen recording, bubbles for multi-tasking, and much more. Android 11 also includes a functionality that automatically resets permissions of apps that haven't been used in a while, allowing only recent apps access to personal data. New Digital Wellbeing tools like Focus mode and Bedtime mode have also been introduced with this update. There are also redesigned media controls, wireless Android Auto functionality, and more.

Google Pixel phones received the Android 11 update first and the rollout had begun sometime early last month. HMD Global also bundles pure Android software with its phones, enabling it to release fast updates on its phones.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8.3 5G

Display 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Guaranteed software and security updates
  • Clean UI
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Relatively slow charging
  • No video stabilisation
Read detailed Nokia 5.3 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with guaranteed updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak performance
  • Below-average cameras
  • Lacks fingerprint scanner
  • Slow face recognition
Display 5.71-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android Pie
Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Bright, vibrant HDR display
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Specifications aren’t very competitive
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 8.1 review
Display 6.18-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1080x2244 pixels
