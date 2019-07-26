Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 8.2 Specifications Tipped to Include Android Q, 32 Megapixel Pop Up Selfie Camera, and 256GB of Storage

Nokia 8.2 Specifications Tipped to Include Android Q, 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, and 256GB of Storage

The phone is rumoured to have 8GB of RAM and a new Snapdragon 700-series SoC.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8.2 Specifications Tipped to Include Android Q, 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, and 256GB of Storage

HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1 in India late last year

Highlights
  • Nokia 8.2 is believed to be the successor to Nokia 8.1
  • New Nokia phone is rumoured to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Google hasn't released the final release of Android Q

Nokia 8.2 specifications have surfaced online. The new Nokia phone, which is speculated to debut as the successor to the Nokia 8.1, is rumoured to come with a pop-up selfie camera and run Android Q out-of-the-box. HMD Global is also said to provide as much as 256GB of internal storage on the Nokia 8.2. This is notably more than what's available on the Nokia 9 PureView, which is currently the company's most premium smartphone. The Finnish giant unveiled the Nokia 8.1 back in December. The phone debuted as the spiritual successor to the Nokia 7 Plus, though its name suggested a relationship with the Nokia 8 that was launched as a flagship phone in 2017.

To take on the competition, the Nokia 8.2 will debut with the pop-up selfie camera that includes a 32-megapixel sensor, reports tipster Ishan Agarwal in a collaboration with tech blog MySmartPrice. The unannounced Nokia phone is also said to come with a new Snapdragon 700-series SoC, which might be the Snapdragon 735 SoC. Further, it is reported to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Apart from the key specifications, the source has claimed that the Nokia 8.2 will run Android Q out-of-the-box. This suggests that the launch of the new phone is still weeks away since Google is currently testing Android Q and is set to bring its final release later in the third quarter.

The Nokia 8.2 is believed to be the successor to the Nokia 8.1 that was launched in India late last year. HMD Global brought the Nokia 8.1 under Google's Android One programme and included features such as a 6.18-inch PureDisplay with HDR10 support and octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Earlier this week, HMD Global was in the headlines for building the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Both Nokia phones are rumoured to launch in India and Russia next month with triple rear cameras. The rumour Smill also suggested that the new handsets could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 8.2 specifications, Nokia 8.2, Nokia 8.1, HMD Global, Nokia
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC, Face Unlock Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Nokia 8.2 Specifications Tipped to Include Android Q, 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, and 256GB of Storage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  6. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  7. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM
  8. Moto E6 With Snapdragon 435 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  9. HP Spectre Folio, HP Spectre x360 LTE Models Debut in India
  10. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Tipped to Include Android Q, 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, and 256GB of Storage
  2. WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Said to Now Have 400 Million Users in the Country
  3. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC, Face Unlock Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Campaigning to Break Up Tech 'Monopoly' He Helped Create
  5. His Dark Materials BBC-HBO Series Will Only Run for Two Seasons
  6. BSNL Rs. 1,399, Rs. 1,001 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls and Other Benefits for 270 Days Launched
  7. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Pixel 3a Helped Google Double Pixel Sales in Q2 2019: CEO Sundar Pichai
  9. Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer Brings Back Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone to Kill More Zombies
  10. Orange Is the New Black Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.