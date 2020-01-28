Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 are rumoured to debut at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. Alongside the three new Nokia smartphones, HMD Global is said to have plans to unveil the Nokia ‘Original' series phone at the forthcoming MWC. The phone was previously teased to debut on January 25. However, the Finnish smartphone maker is said to have delayed the launch due to the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus outbreak in the China region. Official names and specifications of the new series are yet to be revealed.

According to a report by Nokia phones-focussed NokiaMob.net, citing a person familiar with the development, HMD Global is set to bring a range of Nokia smartphones at MWC 2020 next month. The company is said to have scheduled the launch of the Nokia Original series phone for MWC. The smartphone was originally teased to get launched on January 25, though it didn't take place on the scheduled date.

Nokia 8.2 5G price, specifications (rumoured)

In addition to the Original series, the Finnish company is said to be developing the Nokia 8.2 5G phone with a price tag of EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 36,000). The global pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed, though.

The Nokia 8.2 5G is rumoured to come with a pOLED or LCD panel and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC that comes with an integrated 5G modem. The smartphone is rumoured to have a base configuration of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, though it would get the 8GB RAM + 128GB/ 256GB storage option under a limited edition.

Further, the Nokia 8.2 5G is rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera module with a 32-megapixel sensor and have a rear camera setup similar to that of the Nokia 7.2. The smartphone is also said to include a 3,500mAh battery and include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a “laterally placed” fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 5.2 price, specifications (rumoured)

Aside from the Nokia 8.2 5G, HMD Global is said to have the Nokia 5.2 in the works with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations. The smartphone said to carry a price tag of EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the base model.

On the specifications front, the Nokia 5.2 is rumoured to have a camera design looking similar to the one featured on the Nokia 6.2 -- with a 16-megapixel primary and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. There would also be an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 6.2-inch LCD panel.

The Nokia 5.2 is reported to have a Snapdragon 632 SoC under the hood and include a 3,500mAh battery. Moreover, it would come with a breathing notification light and a range of colour options that we saw on the Nokia 6.2 last year.

Nokia 1.3 specifications (rumoured)

Alongside the Nokia 8.2 5G and Nokia 5.2, HMD Global would bring the Nokia 1.3 with basic specifications and an entry-level price tag of EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,200).

The rumoured specifications of the Nokia 1.3 include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Further, the phone is said to have a 5-megapixel selfie camera along with an LED flash module, as featured on the Nokia C1 last year. It is said to be designed similar to the Nokia 2.3 with a 3D nano-textured back cover and a relatively large LCD panel of around 6 inches, with a tear-drop display notch. The phone is also rumoured to have a MediaTek SoC.

HMD Global does have a stall to exhibit its new offerings at MWC 2020, as per the details available on the MWC Barcelona site. However, the company hasn't yet officially announced the range that it is set to bring to the conference.

Earlier this week, HMD Global was rumoured to have the Nokia 9.2 in development as its new flagship phone. The smartphone would debut in the first half of this year with a “great camera” experience.