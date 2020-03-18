Technology News
Nokia March 19 Launch Event Will Be Online-Only, HMD Global Reveals: All You Need to Know

The HMD Global event will begin at 4.30pm GMT (10pm IST), and the event will be live streamed on the YouTube channel.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2020 11:56 IST
Nokia 5.3 is tipped to pack 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Nokia 1.3 phone is expected to be an entry-level phone
  • Nokia 8.2 is rumoured to be HMD Global’s first 5G phone
  • The event was cancelled in London, and is now being held online

HMD Global was slated to host its March 19 event in London. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been converted to take place online-only. HMD Global has confirmed that the company's first 5G Nokia phone will be launched at the event. The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2 5G, the entry level Nokia 1.3, and Nokia 5.3 phones at the event. The Nokia 8.2 phone is tipped to be a mid-range phone with 5G support, while the Nokia 5.3 is expected to be a successor to the Nokia 5.1 phone.

The company has sent out a new invite with the details and the live stream link for the online-only event. The HMD Global event will begin at 4.30pm GMT (10pm IST) on Thursday, March 19. You can watch the event live on YouTube. Alternatively, the live stream can also be seen in the embedded video below.

According to recent images shared online, the first Nokia 5G phone may feature a circular camera module with four cameras. It looks similar to the design language of the Nokia 7.2 launched last year, suggesting that the successor Nokia 8.2, may be the first phone to support 5G in HMD Global's portfolio. This phone is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch and a thick chin at the bottom.

Coming to the rumoured Nokia 5.3, it is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display, pack 3GB and 4GB RAM options, and offer 64GB of storage. It is expected to be a part of the Android One program, pack 4,000mah battery, and come in three colour options — a Charcoal and a Cyan option, with a third so-far unknown colour. The phone is reported to come with four rear cameras — a 16-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel shooter, and two 8-megapixel sensors.. The front camera will also be an 8-megapixel shooter. A recent Geekbench listing suggests that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660/665 processor.

Lastly, the company is also expected to launch an entry-level Nokia 1.3 phone. The rumoured specifications of the Nokia 1.3 include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Comments

Nokia, Nokia 8.2, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.3
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Comment
 
 

