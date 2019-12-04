HMD Global is all set to launch at least one new smartphone tomorrow at an event in Cairo. The Nokia-branded phone set to launch tomorrow has so far been kept under the wraps, and we are yet to come across any concrete leaks that could reveal the details about the upcoming phone. However, rumours suggest that HMD Global might lift the covers from the Nokia 8.2 at its December 5 event. And keeping in mind the December 2018 launch of Nokia 8.1, it is plausible that Nokia 8.2 will be launched tomorrow as its successor. Other rumoured phones expected to launch at tomorrow's event include the Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 2.3. Read on to find out about the Nokia event's livestream details, leaks, and more.

Nokia launch event: How to watch the live stream

Nokia launch event in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo will be livestreamed via the official Nokia Mobile YouTube channel. The launch event's livestream will kick off at 10:30pm (IST). You can watch the event by tapping the play button on the livestream link below at the scheduled time.

Which phone will Nokia launch?

The year-long gap between the Nokia 8.1's launch and tomorrow's event suggests that its successor – tentatively called Nokia 8.2 – might finally see the light of the day. As of now, there is no word as to how the Nokia 8.2 will look and the hardware it will pack. Another possibility is that HMD Global might launch the Nokia 5.2 packing a 48-megapixel rear camera and the Snapdragon 660 SoC. To recall, the phone was leaked back in July, and some of its purported live images also surfaced online.

It is also being tipped that the phone being launched tomorrow will be the Nokia 2.3, successor to the Nokia 2.2. The phone was recently spotted in a distributor database and is said to arrive in three colour options, with one of them being called “Charcoal”. As per another leak, the Nokia 2.3 will reportedly be priced at EUR 97 (roughly Rs. 7,700) upon its launch. As for features, it is tipped to pack a 6.1-inch HD display and a 3,920mAh battery. The dual-SIM variant of the phone, carrying the model number TA-1206, has already been certified in Malaysia, Russia, and the US.