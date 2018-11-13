NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped

, 13 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped

Nokia 8.1 will likely run a stock version of Android, being a part of the Android One programme

Highlights

  • Nokia 8.1 might be the Nokia X7’s global variant
  • It is rumoured to run Android Pie out-of-the-box
  • The phone will likely sport a price tag of Rs. 23,999

Nokia 8.1, highly rumoured to be the the global variant of the Nokia X7, is reportedly coming to India on November 28. A new report has now surfaced that claims the Nokia X7, in the form of the Nokia 8.1, might arrive in India as soon as the 28th of this month at a price of Rs. 23,999. This pricing will allow it to take on the likes of the Xiaomi Poco F1 and Honor Play in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price segment. Much like the other Nokia-branded smartphones in India, the Nokia 8.1 is also expected to run a stock version of Android, being a part of the Android One programme.

While HMD Global is yet to send out official press invites for a launch later this month, a report from 91Mobiles cites industry sources to claim that the Nokia 8.1 is coming to the Indian market soon. To recall, the Nokia X7 was launched in China last month with mid-range specifications and a design similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The Nokia 8.1 was spotted late last month on Geekbench with specifications that are similar to the Nokia X7. However, one major change was the presence of the latest Android 9.0 Pie software on the Nokia 8.1. Following that, the smartphone was spotted on Google's ARCore supported devices list

Nokia 8.1 price in India

The Nokia 8.1 price in India will be set at Rs. 23,999 in India, the report claims, presumably for the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The Nokia X7 was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 20,900) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 26,100) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. Colour options for the phone include Dark Blue, Magic Night Silver, Night Black, and Night Red.

Nokia 8.1 specifications (expected)

If indeed the Nokia 8.1 is the global variant of the Nokia X7, their specifications will match. The Nokia 8.1 is expected to run a stock version of Android Pie out-of-the-box. It will sport a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The handset will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8.1 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with a primary 12-megapixel sensor and a secondary 13-megapixel sensor. On the front, the handset will bear a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. There will most likely be a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for 18W fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

Display6.18-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Nokia 8.1, Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Nokia 8.1 Specifications, Nokia X7, Nokia X7 Price, Nokia, HMD Global
Apple Has a Plan B as iPhone Demand Peaks; Many Suppliers Don't
Toy Story 4 Trailer Introduces Newest Character, Forky
Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 With 4 Rear Cameras Said to Launch in India This Month
  2. Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000 in India Right Now
  3. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  4. iPad Pro (2018) Review
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie Beta Release Spotted, Download Link Available
  6. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
  7. Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With 6-Inch Display Unveiled
  9. Realme 2 Pro, 1 to Get ColorOS 5.2 This Month; Realme 2 and C1 Later
  10. Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.