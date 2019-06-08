Nokia 8.1 has received a price cut in India. Both the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Nokia 8.1 are now available at a discounted price from the official Nokia India website. The Nokia 8.1's base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage has received a price cut worth Rs. Rs. 7,000 on its original price. The phone's higher-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has also been discounted by an equal margin. Additionally, Amazon is also offering both variants of the Nokia 8.1 at nearly the equivalent price.

The Nokia 8.1's base 4GB + 64GB variant, which was launched in India carrying a price tag of Rs. 26,999, can now be purchased from the Nokia online store at Rs. 19,999. The phone's 6GB + 128GB variant, which made its way to India priced at Rs. 29,999, is now available at Rs. 22,999. Amazon is currently offering the Nokia 8.1's 4GB + 64GB variant at a slightly lower price of Rs. 19,250, whereas the top-end 6GB / 128GB model is listed at Rs. 23,850, which is a tad higher than what the Nokia e-store is asking for the phone.

Phone New Price Old Price Price Difference Nokia 8.1 (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 7,000 Nokia 8.1 (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 22,999 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 7,000

To further sweeten the deal, the Nokia India e-store is offering a gift card worth Rs. 4000 and one-time screen replacement with the promo code ‘MATCHDAYS', alongside no-cost EMI plans for a duration of up to 9 months. Moreover, Airtel prepaid subscribers are eligible for up to 1TB of additional 4G data on plans starting at Rs. 199, whereas Airtel postpaid customers will get 120GB of extra data, three months of Netflix subscription, and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on recharge plans starting at Rs. 499.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

To recall, Nokia 8.1 packs a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 12-megapixel camera on the back accompanied by a 13-megapixel depth sensor, while selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel snapper. The Nokia 8.1 comes equipped with a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

