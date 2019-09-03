Nokia 8.1 has received another price cut in India for the 4GB RAM variant. HMD Global had earlier dropped the prices for both 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants of the Nokia 8.1 in India in June this year. The phone was launched in India, last year, at a starting price of Rs. 26,999. Nokia 8.1 is now available at Rs. 15,999 (4GB, 64GB) on Nokia's online store in India and Flipkart. The prices are likely to reflect at other online and offline stores in the next few days. HMD Global has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is indeed permanent in nature.

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Nokia 8.1 hasn't received a price cut this time around. As for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Flipkart is currently offering an additional 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. The online marketplace is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 13,500 as an additional instant discount. Besides, Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option with select payment modes.

HMD Global's online store in India is also offering several deals with the Nokia 8.1. Airtel users can grab additional 360GB data on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 recharges. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option on select credit cards for up to 9 months.

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 received a price cut back in June, with the 4GB + 64GB brought down to Rs. 19,999 from Rs. 26,999, and the 6GB + 128GB being brought down to Rs. 22,999 from Rs. 27,999.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

Nokia 8.1 is an Android One smartphone that comes with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display. It features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, there's a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for all your selfies.

HMD Global's Nokia 8.1 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Nokia 8.1 (4GB, 64GB) is now selling at Rs. 15,999.

In our review, we rewarded the Nokia 8.1 with a score of 8 out of 10. We loved the phone's excellent build quality and its bright and vibrant display. Since it's an Android One smartphone, you get quick updates and a no-nonsense user interface. However, we didn't quite like the primary camera's low-light performance.

