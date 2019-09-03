Technology News
loading

Nokia 8.1 Price in India Cut, 4GB RAM Variant Now Available at Rs. 15,999

Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM variant continues to sell at the previously discounted price.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8.1 Price in India Cut, 4GB RAM Variant Now Available at Rs. 15,999

Nokia 8.1 has received another permanent price cut in India

Highlights
  • Nokia 8.1 (4GB, 64GB) has received another permanent price cut in India
  • The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant hasn't received a price cut though
  • Nokia 8.1 is an Android One phone that was launched in India last year

Nokia 8.1 has received another price cut in India for the 4GB RAM variant. HMD Global had earlier dropped the prices for both 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants of the Nokia 8.1 in India in June this year. The phone was launched in India, last year, at a starting price of Rs. 26,999. Nokia 8.1 is now available at Rs. 15,999 (4GB, 64GB) on Nokia's online store in India and Flipkart. The prices are likely to reflect at other online and offline stores in the next few days. HMD Global has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is indeed permanent in nature.

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Nokia 8.1 hasn't received a price cut this time around. As for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Flipkart is currently offering an additional 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. The online marketplace is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 13,500 as an additional instant discount. Besides, Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option with select payment modes.

HMD Global's online store in India is also offering several deals with the Nokia 8.1. Airtel users can grab additional 360GB data on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 recharges. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option on select credit cards for up to 9 months.

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 received a price cut back in June, with the 4GB + 64GB brought down to Rs. 19,999 from Rs. 26,999, and the 6GB + 128GB being brought down to Rs. 22,999 from Rs. 27,999.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

Nokia 8.1 is an Android One smartphone that comes with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display. It features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, there's a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for all your selfies.

HMD Global's Nokia 8.1 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Nokia 8.1 (4GB, 64GB) is now selling at Rs. 15,999.

In our review, we rewarded the Nokia 8.1 with a score of 8 out of 10. We loved the phone's excellent build quality and its bright and vibrant display. Since it's an Android One smartphone, you get quick updates and a no-nonsense user interface. However, we didn't quite like the primary camera's low-light performance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Bright, vibrant HDR display
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Specifications aren’t very competitive
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 8.1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2244 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 8.1, HMD Global, Nokia 8.1 Price Cut
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Lenovo K10 Note, A6 Note Specifications Revealed in Flipkart Teasers Ahead of Launch
Nokia 8.1 Price in India Cut, 4GB RAM Variant Now Available at Rs. 15,999
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  4. Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
  5. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  6. Motorola One Action Now Available via Open Sales in India
  7. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  8. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  9. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  10. Watch the First Teaser for The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Launch 4 Phones With Samsung's 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor: Report
  2. Lenovo K10 Note, A6 Note Specifications Revealed in Flipkart Teasers Ahead of Launch
  3. Nokia 8.1 Price in India Cut, 4GB RAM Variant Now Available at Rs. 15,999
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get Fifth Android Q Developer Preview
  5. Realme Q to Sport 4,035mAh Battery, 20W VOOC Fast Charging Tech: CMO
  6. Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
  7. The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
  8. The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday
  9. Amazon Found Selling Unlicensed Cell Signal Boosters: Report
  10. Huawei Denies US Allegations of Technology Theft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.