NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 8.1 Plus Renders and 360-Degree Video Leaked, Reveal Punch-Hole camera

, 10 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8.1 Plus Renders and 360-Degree Video Leaked, Reveal Punch-Hole camera

Highlights

  • The rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus has a punch-hole design
  • It will be a part of Google’s Android One programme
  • It has a dual camera setup at the back with Zeiss Optics

Nokia 8.1 Plus renders and a 360-degree video have been leaked. It appears as it HMD Global will join Huawei, Honor Samsung, and Motorola if these rumours of it working on a phone with a punch-hole camera turn out to be true. This is a new design that a few smartphone manufacturers are opting for in order to offer a bigger display while eliminating the notch completely. Manufacturers like Huawei, Honor, and Samsung have already taken this approach and launched the Huawei Nova 4, Honor V20 aka Honor View 20, and the Samsung Galaxy A8s respectively.

While Motorola hasn't launched a device yet, renders of the Motorola P40 have leaked some time ago. HMD Global, (the company that owns the Nokia brand) seems to be working on a Nokia branded smartphone with a punch-hole camera. The renders of the rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus smartphone were shared by OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles.

The same report adds the name of the leaked Nokia smartphone is uncertain, but it is likely to be called the Nokia 8.1 Plus. The report adds that that the display will measure 6.22-inches and will have a punch-hole in the display at the top left corner. The hole will be for the selfie camera, details of which are currently unknown. It has thin bezels all around but the chin is comparatively thicker.

Nokia8.1back Nokia 8.1 Plus

If this leaked render is legitimate, we can expect the Nokia 8.1 Plus to sport a metal frame and a glass back. The Nokia smartphone is rendered with a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a bottom-firing speaker and the primary microphone. At the top, it retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and houses a secondary microphone.

These leaked Nokia 8.1 Plus renders also reveal the dual camera setup on the back of the Nokia 8.1 Plus with Zeiss optics and a dual-LED flash module. Specific details of the camera sensor aren't known at this time. Just like every other Nokia smartphone, it bears the Android One and Nokia branding at the back along with the fingerprint scanner. We can expect the device to launch with Android Pie out-of-the-box.

We aren't sure when HMD Global will launch this rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus but it looks unlikely that it can beat Honor View 20 which is launching in India on January 29th.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Nokia 8.1 Plus, Nokia, HMD Global
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Apple Maps Turn-by-Turn Navigation Feature Comes to India
Stellan Skarsgård to Play Villain Baron Harkonnen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Report
Nokia 8.1 Plus Renders and 360-Degree Video Leaked, Reveal Punch-Hole camera
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  2. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Honor View 20 India Pre-Booking Starts January 15: Offers Detailed
  4. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. 'Repeating' Radio Waves From Deep Space Baffle Scientists
  7. Redmi 6 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
  8. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  10. Windows Will Soon Reserve 7GB of Storage for Updates
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.