Nokia 8.1 Plus renders and a 360-degree video have been leaked. It appears as it HMD Global will join Huawei, Honor Samsung, and Motorola if these rumours of it working on a phone with a punch-hole camera turn out to be true. This is a new design that a few smartphone manufacturers are opting for in order to offer a bigger display while eliminating the notch completely. Manufacturers like Huawei, Honor, and Samsung have already taken this approach and launched the Huawei Nova 4, Honor V20 aka Honor View 20, and the Samsung Galaxy A8s respectively.

While Motorola hasn't launched a device yet, renders of the Motorola P40 have leaked some time ago. HMD Global, (the company that owns the Nokia brand) seems to be working on a Nokia branded smartphone with a punch-hole camera. The renders of the rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus smartphone were shared by OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles.

The same report adds the name of the leaked Nokia smartphone is uncertain, but it is likely to be called the Nokia 8.1 Plus. The report adds that that the display will measure 6.22-inches and will have a punch-hole in the display at the top left corner. The hole will be for the selfie camera, details of which are currently unknown. It has thin bezels all around but the chin is comparatively thicker.

If this leaked render is legitimate, we can expect the Nokia 8.1 Plus to sport a metal frame and a glass back. The Nokia smartphone is rendered with a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a bottom-firing speaker and the primary microphone. At the top, it retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and houses a secondary microphone.

These leaked Nokia 8.1 Plus renders also reveal the dual camera setup on the back of the Nokia 8.1 Plus with Zeiss optics and a dual-LED flash module. Specific details of the camera sensor aren't known at this time. Just like every other Nokia smartphone, it bears the Android One and Nokia branding at the back along with the fingerprint scanner. We can expect the device to launch with Android Pie out-of-the-box.

We aren't sure when HMD Global will launch this rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus but it looks unlikely that it can beat Honor View 20 which is launching in India on January 29th.