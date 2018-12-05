Nokia 8.1 Launch Expected Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Nokia 8.1, the anticipated name of the much-rumoured Nokia X7 global variant, is expected to be launched today at an event in Dubai. Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global sent invites for the event last month, and the invite (seen above) clearly shows three phones. Apart from the Nokia 8.1, it appears ready to launch the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus for European markets - smartphones that were originally launched in India in October in and August respectively. The Nokia 2.1 may get a refreshed variant as well, in the form of the Nokia 2.1 Plus. Whatever the case may be, you can watch the Nokia 8.1 launch live stream right here, at 7pm Dubai time (8:30pm IST).

Nokia 8.1 price (expected), live stream details

If going by the Nokia X7, which launched back in October in China this year, the Nokia 8.1 price will start at roughly Rs. 18,000 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and approximately roughly Rs. 21,200 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and roughly Rs. 26,500 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model. To recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India at Rs. 10,999 (EUR 199 global average price), while the Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in India at Rs. 11,499 (EUR 159 global average price). As for the Nokia 8.1 launch live stream, you can catch it right here at 7pm Dubai time, which is 8:30pm IST. Do also stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest updates from the HMD Global Dubai event.

Nokia 8.1 specifications (expected)

If the Nokia X7 specifications are anything to go by, the Nokia 8.1 will be a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo, with an Android Pie update expected to arrive soon as part of the Android One programme. It should sport a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 86.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. The phone can be expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of eMMC inbuilt storage. It should also supports storage expansion up to 400GB via microSD card. The body of the Nokia 8.1 will probably be like the Nokia X7's, and be made up of 6000 Series aluminium.

In the camera department, the Nokia 8.1 would bear a dual rear setup with a primary 12-megapixel sensor, which offers 1.4-micron pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.8 aperture, and OIS. There can expected to be a 13-megapixel secondary camera sensor at the back with fixed focus. On the front, the smartphone should sports a single 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI enhancements, and fixed focus. A 3,500mAh battery under the hood is also found under the hood of the Nokia X7, with support for 18W fast charging.

As for connectivity, the Nokia 8.1 can be expected to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with VoWiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of the sensors, the handset should sport an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor. In China, the Nokia X7 supports face unlock as well. The Nokia X7 measures 154.88.15.768.1.97 mm and weighs 178 grams.