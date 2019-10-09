Technology News
loading

Nokia 8.1 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out

The latest Nokia 8.1 software update brings all the core Android 10 features, including the upgraded gesture navigation and privacy controls.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 15:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8.1 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out

Nokia 8.1 was launched in India back in December with Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Nokia 8.1 comes as the first Nokia phone to receive Android 10
  • HMD Global released its update roadmap back in August
  • Android 10 debuted on Google Pixel phones last month

Nokia 8.1 has started receiving its Android 10 update, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global announced on Wednesday. With the new development, the Nokia 8.1 has become the first Nokia smartphone to get the latest Android update. It also comes as the first phone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC to receive the update that Google formally released for its Pixel phones last month. The Finnish company is in plans to expand the Android 10 rollout to various other Nokia phones later this year.

The Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1 is rolling out in India through an over-the-air (OTA) package. The update brings all the core Android 10 features, including the upgraded gesture navigation and privacy controls. The official changelog provided by HMD Global also includes Smart Reply and Focus mode that both debuted on the Pixel phones last month. Furthermore, there is a Family Link feature that you can access through the Digital Wellbeing settings to adjust digital ground rules for your family.

"With the Nokia 8.1 being the first Android smartphone running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 to receive Android 10, we're also setting our precedent of firsts, and aim to keep being first to roll out Android 10 across other key chipsets," said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, in a statement. "This requires a dedicated effort to ensure you get the best experience on your Nokia smartphone. Of course, we couldn't maintain this commitment without everyone in our beta labs programme, who are engaged and actively contribute to shape the very best experiences for all, that just keep getting better. Here's to seeing our entire portfolio running Android 10 by early 2020!"

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in India back in December last year. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie and is based on Google's Android One programme that is designed to deliver timely updates with stock Android experience.

Back in August, HMD Global released its official Android 10 roadmap. The roadmap showed that the company is set to bring the latest Android operating system to the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 9 PureView in the fourth quarter of this year, while the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus are set to receive the update in the first quarter of 2020. There are also models such as the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 2.2, and Nokia 1 Plus that would receive the update later in 2020.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Bright, vibrant HDR display
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Specifications aren’t very competitive
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 8.1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2244 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 8.1, Android 10, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
China Signals It Will Hit Back Over US Tech Blacklist
Yahoo Data Breach Settlement Could Pay Out $358 to Individual Users: Report
Nokia 8.1 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  2. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise a Minute for Calls to Other Networks
  3. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  4. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  6. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Camera Setup Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased to Launch on October 10
  8. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India in December, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  9. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Generated Rs. 19,000 Crores GMV in 6 Days: RedSeer
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Unveil 5G Pixel Phone on October 15 to Beat Apple to the Punch: Report
  2. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise per Minute for Voice Calls to Other Networks
  3. Samsung Heir in India, Likely to Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani: Report
  4. NBA Fans in China Seek Refund From Tencent as Streaming Suspended
  5. Apple AR Headsets to Arrive in Q2 2020, New iPad Pro Models in Q1: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Nokia Leads Google Android Enterprise Recommended Phones List With Most Devices: techARC
  8. Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999
  9. China's Hikvision Says US Blacklisting Could Hurt in the Short-Term
  10. BSNL Rs. 429 Plan Recharge Revised to Offer 1.5GB Additional Daily Data Benefit for One Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.