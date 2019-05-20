Technology News
  Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco Get Discounts Up to Rs. 6,000 in India Again

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco Get Discounts Up to Rs. 6,000 in India Again

HMD Global hosted an identical Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale earlier this month.

Updated: 20 May 2019 17:32 IST
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco Get Discounts Up to Rs. 6,000 in India Again

Nokia 8.1 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 26,999

Highlights
  • Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale will continue through May 24
  • The previous sale version was valid until May 13
  • Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM customers need to use "FAN6000" code to avail discount

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco have received as much as Rs. 6,000 discount as a part of the Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale. The sale will continue through May 24, Friday. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has notably restarted the sale just days after it originally organised the Nokia Phones Fan Festival in India. However, the previous sale was valid until May 13. The Finnish company also recently announced a temporary price cut for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone.

Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale page on the Nokia India website highlights that the Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM variant has received a flat Rs. 6,000 discount. This can be availed using promocode "FAN6000". Customers can also pick the Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant with a discount worth Rs. 4,000 that can be taken using promocode "FAN4000".

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in India back in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company brought its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in February this year at Rs. 29,999.

The Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale also brings a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco. The customers need to use promocode "FANFESTIVAL" to avail the discount.

As we mentioned, the new sale comes just days after HMD Global originally brought the Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale to India just earlier this month. That last sale was valid until May 13.

HMD Global also recently announced a limited period price cut on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. The 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus were given with a promotional discount worth Rs. 1,750. There was also an offer to avail additional 240GB data specifically for Airtel customers.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco Get Discounts Up to Rs. 6,000 in India Again
