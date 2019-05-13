Technology News
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and More Get Up to Rs. 6,000 Discount in Nokia Phones Fan Festival

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and Nokia 6.1 Plus have received up to Rs. 6,000 discount.

Updated: 13 May 2019 16:26 IST
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and More Get Up to Rs. 6,000 Discount in Nokia Phones Fan Festival

Nokia 8.1 4GB and 6GB RAM variants both have got discounts

Highlights
  • Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM variant has received a 6,000 discount
  • Nokia 8 Sirocco and other Nokia phones have got a price cut of Rs. 1,000
  • The discounts are ending on Monday

Nokia 8.1 has received a flat discount of up to Rs. 6,000 during the Nokia Phones Fan Festival. The ongoing sale has also brought discounts worth Rs. 1,000 on the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The discounts are notably valid throughout Monday, May 13 -- depending on the availability of the stock. Customers can avail discounts through the Nokia India website. Notably, the new discounts come days after Nokia brand licensee HMD Global had announced a temporary price cut for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

As per the specific listing on the Nokia India website, the Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM model has received a Rs. 6,000 price drop. Customers need to use the promocode "FAN6000" to avail the discount. Similarly, the Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant has received a temporary price cut of Rs. 4,000 that can be availed using promocode "FAN4000".

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant debuted in February this year at 29,999.

 

The Nokia 7.1 has also received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 against. The Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB and 6GB RAM variants as well the Nokia 8 Sirocco have also got a discount of Rs. 1,000. Customers need to use the promocode "FANFESTIVAL" to get the above mentioned discounts for the three smartphones.

 

It is important to note that the discounts are ending on Monday. Also, the new development comes as a part of the Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale that is live on the Nokia India website.

As we mentioned, HMD Global just last week announced a limited period price cut on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. The 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus were given with a promotional discount worth Rs. 1,750. There was also an option to avail additional 240GB data on Airtel.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Bright, vibrant HDR display
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Specifications aren’t very competitive
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 8.1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2244 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display
  • Sleek and compact
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Face recognition is iffy
  • Competition offers better specifications
Read detailed Nokia 7.1 review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable to hold and use
  • Speedy app and UI performance
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Oversaturated screen
  • Glitchy bokeh mode
Read detailed Nokia 8 Sirocco review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
