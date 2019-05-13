Nokia 8.1 has received a flat discount of up to Rs. 6,000 during the Nokia Phones Fan Festival. The ongoing sale has also brought discounts worth Rs. 1,000 on the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The discounts are notably valid throughout Monday, May 13 -- depending on the availability of the stock. Customers can avail discounts through the Nokia India website. Notably, the new discounts come days after Nokia brand licensee HMD Global had announced a temporary price cut for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

As per the specific listing on the Nokia India website, the Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM model has received a Rs. 6,000 price drop. Customers need to use the promocode "FAN6000" to avail the discount. Similarly, the Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant has received a temporary price cut of Rs. 4,000 that can be availed using promocode "FAN4000".

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant debuted in February this year at 29,999.

The Nokia 7.1 has also received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 against. The Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB and 6GB RAM variants as well the Nokia 8 Sirocco have also got a discount of Rs. 1,000. Customers need to use the promocode "FANFESTIVAL" to get the above mentioned discounts for the three smartphones.

It is important to note that the discounts are ending on Monday. Also, the new development comes as a part of the Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale that is live on the Nokia India website.

As we mentioned, HMD Global just last week announced a limited period price cut on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. The 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus were given with a promotional discount worth Rs. 1,750. There was also an option to avail additional 240GB data on Airtel.