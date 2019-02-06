HMD Global had recently launched a higher-end version of the Nokia 8.1 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This new variant of the Nokia 8.1 is now available in India, carrying a price tag of Rs. 29,999, with multiple launch offers in tow. The smartphone is available via Amazon.in, the Nokia online shop, and authorised retail outlets across the country in Blue/ Silver and Iron/ Steel colour options. Here's everything you need to know about the new Nokia 8.1 variant.

Nokia 8.1 price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 29,999 in India and it is now available from Amazon.in in Blue and Iron colours. Nokia online shop and retail outlets across the country are also selling the model.

There are a number of offers on the table for prospective buyers. Airtel prepaid subscribers will get the benefit of an additional 1TB of 4G data on eligible prepaid plans starting at Rs. 199. As for Airtel's postpaid customers, they will get 120GB of additional mobile data, 3-months of free Netflix subscription, and one year of Amazon Prime membership.

People who purchase the smartphone between February 6 and February 17 from Amazon.in will get an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 2,500, whereas those who buy the new Nokia smartphone between February 18 and February 28 will receive an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,500. Moreover, the buyers will also be eligible for a 10 percent cashback from February 6 to February 17, and a 5 percent cashback from February 18 to February 28 for EMI purchases made using an HDFC Bank card. Lastly, the people, who purchase the Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant from the Nokia e-shop will get a gift card worth Rs. 3,000.

To recall, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB variant of the Nokia 8.1 had earlier launched in India at Rs. 26,999.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

The Nokia 8.1 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a primary 12-megapixel sensor and a secondary 13-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with support for 4-in-1 pixel technology to facilitate better low-light photography.

The Nokia 8.1's 6GB RAM variant packs 128GB of internal storage (4GB RAM variant has 64GB of storage) that is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 400GB). 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, VoWiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port handle the connectivity aspect. The Nokia 8.1 draws power from a 3,500mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of talk time and also has support for 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.