Technology news

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM Variant Now Available in India: Price, Specifications

, 06 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM Variant Now Available in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant price in India is Rs. 29,999

Highlights

  • Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM model price in India is Rs. 29,999
  • The smartphone is now available via Amazon India and elsewhere
  • The 4GB RAM model had launched in India in December

HMD Global had recently launched a higher-end version of the Nokia 8.1 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This new variant of the Nokia 8.1 is now available in India, carrying a price tag of Rs. 29,999, with multiple launch offers in tow. The smartphone is available via Amazon.in, the Nokia online shop, and authorised retail outlets across the country in Blue/ Silver and Iron/ Steel colour options. Here's everything you need to know about the new Nokia 8.1 variant.

Nokia 8.1 price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 29,999 in India and it is now available from Amazon.in in Blue and Iron colours. Nokia online shop and retail outlets across the country are also selling the model.

There are a number of offers on the table for prospective buyers. Airtel prepaid subscribers will get the benefit of an additional 1TB of 4G data on eligible prepaid plans starting at Rs. 199. As for Airtel's postpaid customers, they will get 120GB of additional mobile data, 3-months of free Netflix subscription, and one year of Amazon Prime membership.

People who purchase the smartphone between February 6 and February 17 from Amazon.in will get an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 2,500, whereas those who buy the new Nokia smartphone between February 18 and February 28 will receive an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,500. Moreover, the buyers will also be eligible for a 10 percent cashback from February 6 to February 17, and a 5 percent cashback from February 18 to February 28 for EMI purchases made using an HDFC Bank card. Lastly, the people, who purchase the Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant from the Nokia e-shop will get a gift card worth Rs. 3,000. 

To recall, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB variant of the Nokia 8.1 had earlier launched in India at Rs. 26,999.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

The Nokia 8.1 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a primary 12-megapixel sensor and a secondary 13-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with support for 4-in-1 pixel technology to facilitate better low-light photography. 

The Nokia 8.1's 6GB RAM variant packs 128GB of internal storage (4GB RAM variant has 64GB of storage) that is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 400GB). 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, VoWiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port handle the connectivity aspect. The Nokia 8.1 draws power from a 3,500mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of talk time and also has support for 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Bright, vibrant HDR display
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Specifications aren’t very competitive
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 8.1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2244 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Nokia 8.1, HMD Global, Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Nokia
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung to Launch Four Galaxy A-series Smartphones in India in H1 2019: Report
Sega Has 'No Plans' to Bring Yakuza Games to Xbox One
Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM Variant Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale Again on February 7
  3. Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study
  4. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go’s Alleged Storage, Colour Variants for India Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. MIUI 10.2.1 Update Reportedly Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut
  7. ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1 To Get Discounts During Asus Sale
  8. OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone
  9. Walmart May Exit Flipkart Over New FDI Norms, Claims Morgan Stanley
  10. Everything You Need to Know About The Division 2 Beta
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.